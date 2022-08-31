Eddy Piñeiro agrees to terms on one-year deal

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers found their new kicker Wednesday.
The team has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with kicker Eddy Piñeiro, pending a physical. He's en route to Charlotte now, so the deal won't be finalized until later today.
The 26-year old Piñeiro was with the Jets late last season and was cut at the end of training camp this year, but he has experience working with Panthers special teams coach Chris Tabor from their time together with the Bears.
He has an 86.1 career field goal percentage and hit all eight of his field goals with the Jets last year.
The Panthers put kicker Zane Gonzalez on injured reserve Tuesday after he suffered a groin injury while warming up on the sidelines in the preseason finale.
