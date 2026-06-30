Eleven Sports Media and Carolina Panthers extend partnership to support the next phase of small business growth

Eleven Sports Media and the Carolina Panthers have announced an extension of their partnership, strengthening a relationship that has created a new model for connecting local businesses with the Panthers brand. First launched in 2023, the partnership introduced the NFL's first dedicated Small Business Partner program and sold out its inaugural cycle.

The renewal marks the next chapter in a partnership that has delivered strong commercial momentum alongside meaningful local impact. Across its first three-year cycle, the program has operated as a proven incubator for small businesses, enabling brands to enter at an accessible level and grow into deeper roles within the Panthers' commercial ecosystem. This progression has already delivered multiple upsell outcomes, with businesses expanding their partnerships as their engagement with the team evolves.

Alongside its commercial success, the partnership has also delivered meaningful community impact through Eleven's support of the Panthers Challenger Flag Football program. As Presenting Partner, Eleven has helped elevate the initiative and expand access for children and young adults of all abilities, including funding custom jerseys that allow participants to feel aligned with their heroes and experience the pride of being first team players, further driving engagement, participation, and growth as the program continues to evolve under the new agreement.

Matt Cairns, Founder and CEO of Eleven Sports Media, said:

"This announcement reflects the strength of our relationship with the Carolina Panthers and the success we've delivered together. Since 2023, we've seen how more accessible entry points into the Carolinas market unlock real opportunities for local businesses, with a number progressing from early involvement to official partner status.

This success has provided the foundation for our wider NFL expansion, now supporting a further 10 teams, and as we enter this next phase, we're expanding the model to engage a broader mix of businesses while maintaining a clear pathway for growth."

As part of the extended agreement, the partnership will also introduce the Panthers Business Exchange, a separate new initiative created specifically for micro businesses across the Carolinas. Distinct from the Small Business Partner program, the Business Exchange is designed as a membership-based business community focused on connection, collaboration, and relationship building. Its introduction broadens access for businesses at an earlier stage of growth, while the Small Business Partner program continues to provide a dedicated commercial platform for brands seeking a deeper strategic presence with the team.

"The Carolina Panthers and Eleven Sports Media are deeply committed to supporting small business ecosystems within our local communities," said David King, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Tepper Sports & Entertainment.

This partnership reflects our shared focus on driving meaningful business growth for local companies through the introduction of the Panthers Business Exchange, which was created to connect small businesses across the Carolinas through networking events and community engagement."

Together, the extension reflects a shared commitment from Eleven Sports Media and the Carolina Panthers to continue evolving a model that brings local businesses closer to the team, creates meaningful opportunities for growth, and strengthens the connection between the Panthers and the wider business community across the Carolinas.