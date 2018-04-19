Facts and Figures: 2018 schedule

Week 8 vs. Ravens (Sunday, October 28)

0 - Wins for the Panthers over the Ravens in the building known as Bank of America Stadium. Carolina did beat Baltimore twice (1996, 2002) in Ericsson Stadium.

Week 9 vs. Buccaneers (Sunday, November 4)

9 - Consecutive years the season series has featured a sweep. Including their 2017 sweep, the Panthers have won eight of the past 10 matchups.

Week 10 at Steelers (Thursday, November 8)

29 - Seconds remaining when Panthers safety Chad Cota picked off a Pittsburgh pass in the end zone to clinch Carolina's first division title in 1996. Since that 18-14 win, the Panthers have lost all five regular season meetings.

Week 11 at Lions (Sunday, November 18)

21.7 - During tight end Ed Dickson's time in Carolina, percentage of his receiving yards that were gained against the Lions. Dickson went off for 175 yards in Detroit last season. He totaled 632 yards in his 63 other games with the Panthers.

Week 12 vs. Seahawks (Sunday, November 25)

9 - Games with the Seahawks since 2010, including a split of two postseason matchups. The Panthers are 1-3 in Charlotte and 1-3 in Seattle in the previous eight meetings.

Week 13 at Buccaneers (Sunday, December 2)

7 - Interceptions for quarterback Jameis Winston in his three home games against the Panthers. Winston countered those with only three touchdown passes while going 1-2 against Carolina at Raymond James Stadium.

Week 14 at Browns (Sunday, December 9)

32 - Passing yards for Browns starting quarterback Johnny Manziel the last time Carolina played Cleveland. In 2014, Manziel completed 3-of-8 attempts before he exited late in the second quarter with a hamstring injury.

Week 15 vs. Saints (Monday, December 17)

4 - Point differential in the all-time series. In 47 meetings, the Saints own a 1,044-1,040 edge in points, but the Panthers are 24-23 overall.

*Week 16 vs. Falcons (Sunday, December 23) *

25 - Total touchdowns (18 passing, seven rushing) for quarterback Cam Newton in 14 meetings with his hometown Falcons. Newton's also thrown 15 interceptions in those 14 games.

Week 17 at Saints (Sunday, December 30)