Five practice observations: Day 14

Aug 19, 2015 at 09:20 AM

Training Camp Practice: Day 14

View the top photos from the Panthers' first joint training camp practice with the Dolphins at Wofford College.

CLEAR EXPECTATIONS: Before team drills started, Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin delivered a message to all of the players.

Rivera gathered a group on one field and Philbin on the other. Expectations were made clear. The coaches wanted a smart, physical, professional practice.

"Coaches always want to create game-like competition in a practicing setting," wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery said. "I think that happened today."

BOYKIN, BYRD BRING IT: Wide receiver Jarrett Boykin seemed to make a catch over the middle every few snaps. He made a couple nice catches in traffic and was one of the quarterbacks' go-to targets.

Undrafted rookie wide receiver Damiere Byrd showed the Dolphins defensive backs just how fast he is. During a one-on-one drill against Miami cornerback Sammy Seamster, Byrd exploded out of his break and created huge separation for an easy pitch and catch.

MINOR SCUFFLE: A skirmish broke out after offensive tackle Michael Oher got the best of Miami defensive end Olivier Vernon in a one-on-one drill. The two players went to the ground, and several others joined in momentarily before things settled down and the drill resumed.

"We're trying to be professional about it," offensive tackle Mike Remmers said, "but sometimes feet get stepped on and people get a little upset."

DBS MAKE PLAYS ON THE BALL: Cornerback Bene Benwikere was one of the standout performers, especially during the 7-on-7 drill. Benwikere had tight coverage on a deep ball for Dolphins wide receiver Rishard Matthews, and he timed his jump perfectly to knock away the pass. Even Philbin commended the pass breakup. "Nice play, 25," he said.

Safety Kurt Coleman continued his strong camp with arguably the play of the day for the defense. Coleman made a nice read and stepped in the path of a mid-range pass by quarterback Ryan Tannehill, getting to it before wide receiver Kenny Stills could for an interception.

FINS' FRONT DISRUPTIVE: Miami defensive linemen Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh lived up to their Pro Bowl reputations on Wednesday.

During team drills, quarterback Cam Newton quickly looked right and fired a pass. Wake leapt and picked off the pass, then coasted for a pick-six. Newton was left shaking his head.

"Cam had the right read because it was hot," Rivera said. "He went to throw it over Wake and Wake had about a 48-inch vertical, my gosh. He just made a great play. Cam just has to get it on the side or over the top of him."

Suh was difficult to handle during one-on-ones, but Rivera felt guard Trai Turner and center Ryan Kalil kept him in check during team periods.

"(Suh) is something else now," Rivera said. "There are certain things they do to give him chances, and he can really make things happen. But I thought Trai battled him pretty well and Kalil (too)."

EXTRA POINT: First-year Panthers linebacker Jason Trusnik was one of the most popular guys on the field as the players made their way out for practice. Trusnik spent the previous four seasons with the Dolphins and was able to catch up with a number of former teammates. Some of that playful chatter continued during and after drills.

"I've got a lot of respect for the Dolphins," Trusnik said. "I was there for four years and I enjoyed it and it was good to see some coaches and players, some guys I haven't seen in a while. I knew it would be interesting, but at the end of the day, football is football and it was time to go to work."

