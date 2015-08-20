Five practice observations: Day 15

ON THE OTHER HAND: While that was happening on one field, the Panthers' defensive backs were going toe-to-toe with Miami's receivers on another. Cornerbacks T.J. Heath, Bene Benwikere and Josh Norman forced incompletions on three consecutive plays.

At the same time at the other end of the field, linebackers worked on pass coverage against running backs. Rookie linebacker David Mayo impressed, tracking down a pass downfield for running back Damien Williams and stripping the ball away.

Later in the two-minute drill, Benwikere broke up Miami's march with an interception, and safety Kurt Coleman tipped a pass to himself in a red zone period and appeared to pick it. A game official helping with the joint practices ruled him out of the bounds. On game day, that one might have been reviewed.

KEEPING COOL: Teams showed the right amount of intensity throughout the day, though head coach Ron Rivera did step in to make sure nothing negative got started.

On three different occasions with different offensive linemen, things got a little chippy with Dolphins defensive end Emmanue Dieke. Rivera, as he said he had talked to Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin about doing, went to Dieke and basically told him to get back to his huddle. That was that.

SPECIAL DELIVERY: When the players were stretching at the end of practice, offensive tackle Martin Wallace suddenly bolted toward a nearby golf cart and hurried off to a chorus of cheers from teammates.

Turns out Martin was on his way to the hospital to be there for the birth of his child.

"His wife just went into labor, so that was pretty good," Rivera said with a smile. "I love her timing. She let us finish practice before she headed to the hospital."

THANK YOU FANS: This year's training camp drew 77,525 fans to Wofford according to the Spartanburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, easily besting the previous high. Last year's camp drew a record 49,029 fans – a mark that was eclipsed just seven practices into the 14-practice schedule.