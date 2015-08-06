Five practice observations: Day 6

TWO-MINUTE DEBUT: The Panthers broke out the two-minute drill for the first time in training camp, with the first, second and third teams all getting a crack at it from the 38-yard line with 1:30 on the clock.

Quarterback Cam Newton engineered a 10-play touchdown drive for the first-team offense. He completed 8-of-10 passes and connected with wide receiver Jarrett Boykin for a 1-yard score on a quick slant against cornerback Melvin White. Newton was fired up and let the defense know it.

The second-team's two-minute score came courtesy of the No.1 option at wide receiver. Quarterback Derek Anderson tossed a deep pass down the left sideline and hit Benjamin in stride for the touchdown. Benjamin broke away from cornerback T.J. Heath, and safety Tre Boston wasn't able to get over the top in time. Newton then encouraged Benjamin to toss the ball to a fan, who fell over the fence to secure the catch.

The third team scored on a fluky play to end practice. Quarterback Joe Webb fired a pass that was deflected high into the air. Wide receiver Avius Capers, who was on his back, reeled in the ball and rolled across the goal line for the touchdown.

WARD CLEARS THE PATH: Undrafted rookie fullback Lee Ward certainly packs a punch. The bruising back lowered the boom during a nine-on-nine run drill to open a clear running lane. Teammates on offense reacted with a vocal "Leeeeee" cheer.

FULL-SPEED HIGHLIGHT: Thanks to a block on the perimeter by Benjamin, running back Fozzy Whittaker was able to turn the corner after catching a ball in the flat. Whittaker sprinted down the sideline for a big gain before linebacker A.J. Klein closed in and pushed him out of bounds. Whittaker went flying, and Klein offered an apology. It wasn't necessary. "We good," Whittaker said. "We good." These guys appreciate full-speed competition in practice.

RED ZONE PICK: On the first play of red zone drills, linebacker Thomas Davis took advantage of some miscommunication between Newton and tight end Greg Olsen. Newton threw to Olsen in the flat, but he wasn't anticipating the ball coming his way so quickly. Davis pounced for the interception and took off the other way.

AIRBORNE NORMAN: Cornerback Josh Norman is putting together quite a highlight reel. During one-on-ones, Norman lined up across Boykin and read his out route perfectly. Norman saw the flight of the ball, launched into the air and secured an acrobatic interception.