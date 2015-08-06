Five practice observations: Day 6

Aug 06, 2015 at 02:00 PM

Training Camp Practice: Day 6

LB Luke Kuechly and LB Thomas Davis
1 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
2 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
3 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis
4 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
5 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
6 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
7 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
8 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Avius Capers
9 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
10 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart and S Roman Harper
11 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
12 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
13 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker and LB Shaq Thompson
14 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Jamie Childers and DE Rakim Cox
15 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Rakim Cox, S Robert Lester and RB Cameron Artis-Payne
16 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Charles Tillman
17 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Frank Alexander and G Amini Silatolu
18 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Frank Alexander and G Amini Silatolu
19 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
20 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
21 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
22 / 50
LB Luke Kuechly and Linebackers Coach Al Holcomb
23 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
24 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Carrington Byndom and WR Avius Capers
25 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Derek Anderson
26 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston and WR Kelvin Benjamin
27 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kelvin Benjamin
28 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Richie Brockel and WR Kelvin Benjamin
29 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
30 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
31 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker and LB A.J. Klein
32 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert and S Dean Marlowe
33 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
34 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
35 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Corey Brown and LB Luke Kuechly
36 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kelvin Benjamin and CB Melvin White
37 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Lowe's Corp. CMO Tom Lamb and Team President Danny Morrison
38 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen and LB Thomas Davis
39 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Adarius Glanton and RB Fozzy Whittaker
40 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker
41 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Joe Webb
42 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Avius Capers
43 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Corey Brown, WR Avius Capers and T Martin Wallace
44 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
45 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
46 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
47 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
48 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
49 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
50 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TWO-MINUTE DEBUT: The Panthers broke out the two-minute drill for the first time in training camp, with the first, second and third teams all getting a crack at it from the 38-yard line with 1:30 on the clock.

Quarterback Cam Newton engineered a 10-play touchdown drive for the first-team offense. He completed 8-of-10 passes and connected with wide receiver Jarrett Boykin for a 1-yard score on a quick slant against cornerback Melvin White. Newton was fired up and let the defense know it.

The second-team's two-minute score came courtesy of the No.1 option at wide receiver. Quarterback Derek Anderson tossed a deep pass down the left sideline and hit Benjamin in stride for the touchdown. Benjamin broke away from cornerback T.J. Heath, and safety Tre Boston wasn't able to get over the top in time. Newton then encouraged Benjamin to toss the ball to a fan, who fell over the fence to secure the catch.

The third team scored on a fluky play to end practice. Quarterback Joe Webb fired a pass that was deflected high into the air. Wide receiver Avius Capers, who was on his back, reeled in the ball and rolled across the goal line for the touchdown.

WARD CLEARS THE PATH: Undrafted rookie fullback Lee Ward certainly packs a punch. The bruising back lowered the boom during a nine-on-nine run drill to open a clear running lane. Teammates on offense reacted with a vocal "Leeeeee" cheer.

FULL-SPEED HIGHLIGHT: Thanks to a block on the perimeter by Benjamin, running back Fozzy Whittaker was able to turn the corner after catching a ball in the flat. Whittaker sprinted down the sideline for a big gain before linebacker A.J. Klein closed in and pushed him out of bounds. Whittaker went flying, and Klein offered an apology. It wasn't necessary. "We good," Whittaker said. "We good." These guys appreciate full-speed competition in practice.

RED ZONE PICK: On the first play of red zone drills, linebacker Thomas Davis took advantage of some miscommunication between Newton and tight end Greg Olsen. Newton threw to Olsen in the flat, but he wasn't anticipating the ball coming his way so quickly. Davis pounced for the interception and took off the other way.

AIRBORNE NORMAN: Cornerback Josh Norman is putting together quite a highlight reel. During one-on-ones, Norman lined up across Boykin and read his out route perfectly. Norman saw the flight of the ball, launched into the air and secured an acrobatic interception.

EXTRA POINT: There are a lot of good linebackers on this roster, and although he's not one of the names that stands out, Ben Jacobs is doing all he can to make an impression. The third-year middle linebacker is constantly barking out calls to set up the defense and he "thuds" up ball carriers whenever the opportunity presents itself. He's making his presence felt.

