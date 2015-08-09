Five practice observations: Day 8

Aug 09, 2015
Bryan Strickland
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

Training Camp Practice: Day 8

View the top photos from the eighth practice of training camp at Wofford College.

CATCHING GRIEF: It might have looked like cornerback Josh Norman had a tough day, but in reality the Panthers' pass receivers had a tremendous day. Norman was victimized by one of those no-way-to-stop-it Kelvin Benjamin catches over Norman's head, and tight end Richie Brockel made a pretty amazing diving catch toward the sideline with Norman only able to watch. Norman responded with a highlight play of his own, breaking up a pass deep down the middle intended for Ted Ginn, Jr., who has rarely been slowed all of training camp.

BOUNCING BALL: Linebacker Luke Kuechly made a Luke Kuechly kind of play, lunging to deflect a pass, but little gets by Ginn. Showing his hands are as quick as his feet, Ginn reached back to turn Kuechly's impressive play into an impressive gain for the offense.

ANYTHING YOU CAN DO: Wide receivers Brenton Bersin, Mike Brown and Jarrett Boykin – very much a part of the competition for roster spots – all put their best foot forward Sunday. Bersin made a nice grab in traffic deep over the middle, then Brown made back-to-back plays, including a one-handed catch down the sideline past cornerback Charles Tillman that has to rank among the best of camp. Boykin followed with back-to-back plays of his own, outdueling two defenders for a jump ball of sorts that prompted Cam Newton to run down field to congratulate him, then adding his own one-handed snag.

SHOWING DRIVE: The Panthers ended practice by giving each quarterback one series to try to advance to the end zone. Newton did just that, helped out by Fozzy Whittaker's 10-yard touchdown run and punctuated with a two-point pass to tight end Scott Simonson. Recently signed cornerback T.J. Heath continued to make plays, picking off Derek Anderson on the subsequent drive. Heath earlier had a nice pass breakup versus tight end Jamie Childers.

GOOD RETURNS: The Panthers broke out a wrinkle in their effort to make sure their punt returners are sure-handed by essentially tying one hand behind their backs. Returners had a ball tucked under one arm and caught punts with their open hand. It isn't easy, but the returners had a pretty good batting average. Returners included Ginn, Bersin, Damiere Byrd and Bene Benwikere, whose first training camp practice was Friday night at Fan Fest.

EXTRA POINT: Rookie linebacker Shaq Thompson, the Panthers' first-round draft pick, was again limited by a hamstring injury, a trend that began Wednesday.

"We just have to be careful," head coach Ron Rivera said. "Right now it's about learning and growing, but at the same time you don't want to put a guy in a position where it will linger, especially with hamstrings. Those are kind of nagging."

