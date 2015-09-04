Five standouts: Panthers at Steelers

Sep 04, 2015 at 10:15 AM
Strickland_Bryan
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

WHAT WE LEARNED | GAME QUOTES

RB Cameron Artis-Payne: The first half of the final preseason game featured vintage Panthers offense, with legs and the clock churning thanks to a physical running game.

A rookie running back played the leading role in the rendition.

"I definitely want to get that type of work, especially in the new setting that the NFL is for me," said Artis-Payne, a sixth-round selection in the 2015 draft. "The offensive line did a great job. They really wanted to come out and get some push onto their side of the line of scrimmage, and that's what we did."

The blockers set the stage for Artis-Payne to go to work. He carried the ball 10 times for 65 yards in the first quarter alone – on five of Carolina's first seven snaps and then on each of the first five snaps on the next drive. He gained at least five yards on six of those 10 carries.

OT Daryl Williams: One of the key blockers for Artis-Payne's 67-yard night – and for Jordan Todman's 72 yards and Brandon Wegher's 64 yards – was the Panthers' fourth-round rookie.

Williams got the start on the right side and played most of the game there. He gained valuable experience and helped the running game accumulate 226 yards to go with 228 passing yards and no sacks allowed.

WR Brenton Bersin: Bersin just kept doing what he does – catching the ball when it comes his way. He paced the passing game's balanced attack with four receptions for 29 yards on five targets. Bersin finished the preseason with seven receptions – tied for first among receivers still on the roster – for 88 yards.

Best of Panthers at Steelers

View the top photos by team photographer Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez from Carolina's preseason win over Pittsburgh.

G Martin Wallace, LB Ben Jacobs and QB Derek Anderson
1 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB David Mayo
2 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Derek Anderson
3 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
4 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
5 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
6 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LBs Jason Trusnik and A.J. Klein, G Ricky Henry
7 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Dean Marlowe
8 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Derek Anderson
9 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
10 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Brandon Wegher
11 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jordan Todman
12 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jordan Todman
13 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jordan Todman and WR Devin Funchess
14 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Rakim Cox
15 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Brandon Williams
16 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Marcus Lucas and QB Joe Webb
17 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Scott Simonson
18 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Jason Trusnik
19 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery and QB Cam Newton
20 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Brandon Wegher
21 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Joe Webb
22 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kevin Norwood
23 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Brian Blechen
24 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Dean Marlowe
25 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Lou Young
26 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
P Brad Nortman
27 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Dean Marlowe and LBs Luke Kuechly and Jason Trusnik
28 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawann Short
29 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jordan Todman
30 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin
31 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers QB Cam Newton and Steelers QB Mike Vick
32 / 32
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DE Mario Addison: The defense played its typical physical style as a unit, and Addison made a relatively atypical play given his style. Normally reliant on a burst of speed, Addison manhandled an offensive lineman, pushing him into the lap of quarterback Michael Vick for a sack.

"It was one-armed," Addison said. "I came off the edge and used his momentum against him."

The Panthers are counting on Charles Johnson to be ready for the season opener after not playing the entire preseason and on second-year pro Kony Ealy to step up to the starting role opposite Johnson. But it's going to take more than two guys, and Addison is showing he can be more than a handful.

LB Jason Trusnik: Head coach Ron Rivera said special teams will play a role in how the 53-man roster is selected, and that could be good news in a crowded linebacker room for Trusnik. The eight-year veteran who signed with Carolina in the offseason also reminded folks that he can play a little linebacker as well, leading the Panthers with six tackles including a tackle for loss.

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 6 from London

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 9:30 a.m. ET.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at New England in Preseason Week 3

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout?

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.

Advertising