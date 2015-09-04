Five standouts: Panthers at Steelers

RB Cameron Artis-Payne: The first half of the final preseason game featured vintage Panthers offense, with legs and the clock churning thanks to a physical running game.

A rookie running back played the leading role in the rendition.

"I definitely want to get that type of work, especially in the new setting that the NFL is for me," said Artis-Payne, a sixth-round selection in the 2015 draft. "The offensive line did a great job. They really wanted to come out and get some push onto their side of the line of scrimmage, and that's what we did."

The blockers set the stage for Artis-Payne to go to work. He carried the ball 10 times for 65 yards in the first quarter alone – on five of Carolina's first seven snaps and then on each of the first five snaps on the next drive. He gained at least five yards on six of those 10 carries.

OT Daryl Williams: One of the key blockers for Artis-Payne's 67-yard night – and for Jordan Todman's 72 yards and Brandon Wegher's 64 yards – was the Panthers' fourth-round rookie.

Williams got the start on the right side and played most of the game there. He gained valuable experience and helped the running game accumulate 226 yards to go with 228 passing yards and no sacks allowed.