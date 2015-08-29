Five standouts: Panthers vs. Patriots

Aug 29, 2015 at 06:50 AM

GAME RECAP | WHAT WE LEARNED

TE Greg Olsen: With Kelvin Benjamin out of the picture, the Pro Bowl tight end is quarterback Cam Newton's clear favorite target. Olsen led the team with six catches for 51 yards. His blocking also stood out, especially when he sealed the edge for running back Jonathan Stewart to pick up 11 yards early in the game.

CB Charles Tillman: It looked at first like the veteran cornerback had been beaten deep by Patriots wide receiver Aaron Dobson in the first quarter, but not so fast. Tillman took the ball away from Dobson as they went to the ground for an impressive interception. The 37-yard return wasn't too shabby either.

LB Luke Kuechly: The entire first-team defense had its best outing of the preseason and Kuechly was at the center of it all. Carolina's star middle linebacker finished with a team-high six tackles and two stops for loss. If anyone is ready for the start of the regular season, it's Kuechly.

WR Jerricho Cotchery: Always steady, always ready to make a tough catch when needed. Cotchery isn't going to burn through the secondary, but he's reliable and productive. Newton targeted him four times Friday night and Cotchery recorded four catches for 38 yards.  Three of those receptions went for first downs.

QB Derek Anderson: The backup quarterback's outing against the Patriots was brief but effective. Anderson completed his first four passes and just overshot running back Jordan Todman in the end zone on his fifth attempt. That was his only series, but it led to three points to extend Carolina's lead.

Photos: Panthers vs. Patriots

View game action photos from Carolina's 17-16 preseason loss to New England.

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) looks to pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers' Kony Ealy (94) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
1 / 25

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) throws a pass under pressure from the New England Patriots during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
2 / 25

Bob Leverone
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Kony Ealy (94) during the first half of an NFLpreseason football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
3 / 25

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) drops a pass as New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (54) defends during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
4 / 25

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers' Charles Tillman, right, returns an interception as New England Patriots' Danny Amendola, front left, defends during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
5 / 25

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs as New England Patriots' Devin McCourty (32) defends during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
6 / 25

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers' Kurt Coleman celebrates his interception against the New England Patriots during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
7 / 25

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) leaps over a teammate as New England Patriots' Bradley Fletcher (24) defends during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
8 / 25

Bob Leverone
New England Patriots' Brandon Bolden (38) carries as Carolina Panthers' Kurt Coleman (20) defends during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
9 / 25

Bob Leverone
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers' Wes Horton (96) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
10 / 25

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) is sacked by New England Patriots' Dominique Easley (99) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
11 / 25

Mike McCarn
New England Patriots' Scott Chandler catches a pass as Carolina Panthers' Bene' Benwikere (25) defends during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
12 / 25

Bob Leverone
New England Patriots' Scott Chandler (88) catches a touchdown pass as Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) defends during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
13 / 25

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers' Fozzy Whittaker (43) is upended by New England Patriots' Robert McClain (22) during the first second of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
14 / 25

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers' Mike Tolbert (35) runs past New England Patriots' James Morris (59) for a touchdown during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
15 / 25

Mike McCarn
New England Patriots' Asante Cleveland (44) catches a pass as Carolina Panthers' Bene' Benwikere (25) defends during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
16 / 25

Bob Leverone
New England Patriots' Dion Lewis (33) carries as Carolina Panthers' Melvin White (23) defends during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
17 / 25

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Derek Anderson (3) looks to pass against the New England Patriots during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
18 / 25

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Jarrett Boykin (15) is tackled by New England Patriots' Robert McClain (22) and Nate Ebner (43) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
19 / 25

Mike McCarn
New England Patriots' Daxton Swanson, front, defends a pass to Carolina Panthers' Corey Brown during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. The pass was incomplete. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
20 / 25

Bob Leverone
New England Patriots' Dion Lewis (33) catches a touchdown pass against Carolina Panthers' Adarius Glanton (57) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
21 / 25

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers' Joe Webb (14) breaks the tackle of New England Patriots' Geneo Grissom (48) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
22 / 25

Mike McCarn
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) scrambles against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
23 / 25

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Jordan Todman (30) is upended by New England Patriots' Robert McClain (22) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
24 / 25

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera, left, greets New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. The Patriots won 17-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
25 / 25

Bob Leverone
