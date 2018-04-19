Five takeaways from the Panthers' 2019 schedule

3. Long wait for another shot at Saints

As Rivera said following the NFC Wild Card playoff defeat at New Orleans, the Saints were Carolina's "nemesis" in 2017. The Panthers went 0-3 against them, and they'll have to wait until Week 15 on Monday Night Football to get another crack at their rivals – the latest initial matchup against a division foe in franchise history.

Then, after hosting the Falcons in Week 16, the Panthers will travel to the Superdome to close out the regular season. Two games against the Saints in three weeks time, with Atlanta sandwiched between? Yeah, the most challenging stretch on the schedule – at this point, at least.

4. Well-balanced overall

Aside from the aforementioned three-game slate to finish the year, this looks like a manageable, balanced schedule. The other three-game stretch that sticks out a bit is Weeks 10-12, which features trips to Pittsburgh and Detroit before coming home to host Seattle. The Steelers went 13-3 a year ago while both the Lions and Seahawks just missed the postseason at 9-7.

5. Cold weather possibilities?