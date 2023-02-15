Five things to know about Jonathan Cooley

2. Moving up with the Rams: After being selected by the NFL for the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship at the end of the 2019 college football season, Cooley helped the Los Angeles defense hold opposing offenses to 16.8 points, 281.9 yards, and 190.7 yards per game in his first year as a defensive assistant/quality control coach. While working with the secondary, Cooley coached cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was named first-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021 and received a Pro Bowl nod all three years he worked with Cooley.