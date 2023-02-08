Five things to know about Peter Hansen

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers' new coaching staff is continuing to come together with the addition of linebackers coach Peter Hansen, as they agreed to terms with him on Wednesday.
Hansen, 43, held the same position with the Broncos last season and will rejoin new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero at Carolina.
Here are five fast facts to know about him:
1. Last year in Denver: Hansen has four years of NFL coaching experience and one year as a position coach in the league, joining Evero's staff for 2022. Hansen's unit contributed to the Broncos' seventh-ranked total defense (320 yards per game) last season.
2. Past with Fangio, Harbaugh: Hansen's first professional coaching opportunity came in San Francisco from 2011-13 when he worked as a defensive assistant and quality control coach under head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, connections he made while working with them as a defensive assistant at Stanford. During his time with the 49ers, Hansen helped with film breakdown, scouting reports, and practice preparation as San Francisco advanced to three straight NFC championships and a Super Bowl appearance in that span. His time overlapped with Evero, who worked with the 49ers from 2011-15.
3. College coaching history: Before jumping to the pros, Hansen got his start in college coaching. His first opportunity came at Stanford, where he worked as a strength and conditioning intern in 2008 and came along as a defensive assistant from 2009-10. Hansen returned to Stanford after working with the 49ers, this time as inside linebackers coach, and remained there from 2014-19. He was part of the staff that helped the Cardinal finish within the top three of Pac-12 Conference scoring defenses from 2014-17 and produced two NFL draft picks, Blake Martinez (Green Bay, 2016) and Bobby Okereke (Indianapolis, 2019). His last college job was at UNLV, where he worked as defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach from 2020-21.
4. Two-sport athlete: The 6-foot-8 Hansen played football and basketball in college and professionally. He was a dual-sport athlete at the University of Arizona, earning second-team all-Pac-10 honors as a special teams performer in 2000.
During his college football career, he blocked seven field goals and point-after attempts and played basketball for the Wildcats during the 1999-2000 and 2001-02 seasons.
In 2003, Hansen played professional football in France for the Cannes Iron Mask and professional basketball in Copenhagen, Denmark, for Club Falcon in the 2003-04 season.
5. West coast roots: Hansen was born and raised in Palo Alto, Calif., attending Palo Alto High School and playing football under his father, who was his head coach. Hansen found success as a high school quarterback, leading Palo Alto to their first championship win in the Central Coast Section in 1995.
Evero was defensive coordinator in Denver in 2022 and previously had stops with the Rams (2017-2021), Packers (2016), 49ers (2011-15) and Buccaneers (2007-09).