Five things to know about Peter Hansen

3. College coaching history: Before jumping to the pros, Hansen got his start in college coaching. His first opportunity came at Stanford, where he worked as a strength and conditioning intern in 2008 and came along as a defensive assistant from 2009-10. Hansen returned to Stanford after working with the 49ers, this time as inside linebackers coach, and remained there from 2014-19. He was part of the staff that helped the Cardinal finish within the top three of Pac-12 Conference scoring defenses from 2014-17 and produced two NFL draft picks, Blake Martinez (Green Bay, 2016) and Bobby Okereke (Indianapolis, 2019). His last college job was at UNLV, where he worked as defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach from 2020-21.