Five things to know about Todd Wash

Feb 16, 2023 at 07:53 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Todd Wash
Tony Ding/AP

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers made another hire Thursday, agreeing to terms with Todd Wash to become the team's defensive line coach.

Wash, 54, is the latest veteran addition to head coach Frank Reich's staff. He brings 16 years of NFL coaching experience and was most recently defensive line coach in Detroit for the last two seasons.

Here are five fast facts to know about Wash:

1. Started NFL coaching alongside Ejiro Evero: Wash and new Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero entered NFL coaching at the same time, coming on as defensive quality control coaches at Tampa Bay under head coach Jon Gruden in 2007. Wash remained with the Buccaneers as their defensive line coach from 2008-10, while Evero continued to work as a defensive quality control coach in Tampa through 2009.

2. Latest stint in Detroit: Wash spent two seasons coaching the Lions' defensive line under head coach Dan Campbell and spent the 2022 season coaching highly-touted defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a strong rookie season. Hutchinson made the PFWA All-Rookie Team after posting 9.5 sacks and three interceptions.

3. Past with Dom Capers: Wash has worked with senior defensive assistant Dom Capers twice, first with the Jaguars in 2019 and again with the Lions in 2021. Capers worked in the same role he'll have with the Panthers in Jacksonville and Detroit.

4. Long tenure in Jacksonville: Wash was with the Jaguars for eight seasons, working as defensive line coach and running game coordinator from 2013-15 before moving to defensive coordinator from 2016-20. During that time, he worked with defensive lineman Calais Campbell and mentored him to three straight Pro Bowls from 2017-19. Campbell posted 14.5 sacks in 2017, the second-most in the NFL that year.

5. Connections to Scott Fitterer, Dan Morgan: Wash's two-year stint in Seattle as defensive line coach from 2011-12 coincided with Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer's time as director of college scouting. Panthers assistant general manager Dan Morgan was also with the Seahawks during this time, working as assistant director of pro personnel.

