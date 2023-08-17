Presented by

Five things to watch at New York Giants: Room to improve on offense

Aug 17, 2023 at 08:18 AM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
DJ Chark Jr., Bryce Young

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers probably didn't want to spend too much time dwelling on their first preseason game, a 27-0 shutout against the Jets.

So a short week to recoup and move on was what they needed, as they'll travel to face the New York Giants for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday.

Fans back in Charlotte can catch the game on Queen City News (WJZY), while others inside the scope of the Carolina Panthers Television Network can find the game on their local affiliate (the full list can be found here). Those outside the region can see it on NFL Network. 

Here are five things to look out for while you're watching.

Related Links

Eyes on the line

The main storyline of the week revolved around offensive line play, and it wasn't the most positive one.

They were aware of the issue long before the headlines swirled (offensive line coach James Campen held that impromptu postgame meeting right after they left the field Saturday). 

And it'd be fair to assume that eyes will be on the line again this week – especially at that right guard spot while they look for someone to step up in place of an injured ﻿Austin Corbett﻿. 

It won't be second-year ﻿Cade Mays﻿, who will miss Friday with a neck injury after playing the first series with the starters against the Jets. ﻿Justin McCray﻿ and ﻿Michael Jordan﻿ took reps at right guard in the two series that followed, and head coach Frank Reich doesn't expect that kind of drive-by-drive rotation to continue into next week.

They will give looks to a pair of rookies returning from injury, as fourth-round draft pick ﻿Chandler Zavala﻿ and undrafted free agent ﻿Nash Jensen﻿ figure to slot in at some point against the Giants. 

"There'll be a little rotation, not quite as much," Reich said. "Still working with Campy on that. Wanted to see those young guys – Zavala and Nash – kind of get them through this week and make sure they didn't have any setbacks. I'll sit down with Campy at some point today and finalize what that'll be."

Reich said they'd look to solidify that starting line before the last preseason game against the Lions.

Another dose of Bryce Young – and the backups

Reich said to expect ﻿Bryce Young﻿'s workload against the Giants to be "similar" to how it was against the Jets – two or three series – as they continue to see what their rookie quarterback can do with his new weapons.

He didn't do much against the Jets, completing 4 of his 6 passes for 21 yards, and the Panthers didn't cross the 50-yard line with him. Reich said they need to see more from the entire offense, and that will run through Young while he's out there.

"(We) want to have some success out there, want to move the ball, make first downs, score some points, just play more consistently as an offensive unit," Reich said. "As an offensive unit, this isn't just Bryce, but obviously be better on third down, get our run game going a little bit. Just overall on offense, we just need to have a better outing."

Matt Corral played all but Young's three series in the preseason opener, and he'll expect to get another good look against the Giants, but fellow backup Jake Luton also threw more passes throughout this week's practice schedule than he had throughout training camp.

Dynamic Giants defense

Just one week removed from the Jets' staunch defensive line, the Panthers will see a new kind of pressure coming from the "unique" challenges posed by Jets defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.

Martindale likes his defenses to blitz, bringing plenty of pressure to the quarterback, and it's a challenge the rookie Young said he'd welcome.

"You're going to get different coordinators with different mindsets, different philosophies, different schemes," Young said. "This being a scheme that brings a lot; there's a lot of pressures, a lot of blitz, a lot of different looks, I think it's a great opportunity for us to go out and see how we fare.

"We have (been) doing everything we can to account for those, to figure out how we can try to take advantage of it, all this stuff like that. I think for us, we're really looking at it as an opportunity to see a bunch of stuff. There's a lot of exotic stuff."

Young stayed cool in chaotic pockets during the preseason opener, maintaining that level of poise coaches and teammates touted throughout the offseason and training camp at Wofford. He'll be tasked to keep it up at MetLife Stadium.

Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers

Seeking out the complementary back to Miles Sanders

The starters weren't expected to carry a heavy workload in a preseason game anyway, but many haven't been practicing either while they work through injuries.

﻿Miles Sanders﻿' groin injury, sustained late in training camp, has paved the way for ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿ to take a chunk of reps with the first team. And the Panthers are likely to see more from ﻿Raheem Blackshear﻿ and ﻿Spencer Brown﻿ while in New York too.

Reich said Sanders could be held out throughout the rest of the preseason, which includes the last game against the Lions.

"They've all had really good moments," Reich said of the running back room. "(They've) got a good opportunity Friday night, then next week against the Lions, just to see if anyone kind of steps out in the front. But I think they've all looked good.

"Obviously, Spencer ran the ball well last week. Chuba has really been consistent. Raheem continues to do his thing, and he has the added value of the special team stuff that he does as a returner. It's an interesting battle to kind of see who are the complementary guys for Miles. We're going to do it by committee. But those guys have looked good. Really happy with that room."

Terrace Marshall Jr.
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Wide receiver out, other injuries

The Panthers will also be without third-year wide receiver ﻿Terrace Marshall Jr.﻿ as he works through a back injury, which offers more opportunities for players like ﻿Laviska Shenault Jr.﻿, ﻿Shi Smith﻿, and recent free agent pickup ﻿Javon Wims﻿, who was targeted multiple times by Corral against the Jets.

Backup quarterback ﻿Andy Dalton﻿, a seasoned veteran who hadn't been anticipated to play much in the preseason regardless, won't play Friday while he works recovers from a minor back injury, Reich said.

PHOTOS: Panthers preseason practice | 8/15

View photos from Panthers practice Tuesday in Charlotte.

230815 Practice 14_CSW-286
1 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-058
2 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-211
3 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-177
4 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-229
5 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-110
6 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-156
7 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-117
8 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-155
9 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-103
10 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-189
11 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-323
12 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-091
13 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-303
14 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-348
15 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-112
16 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-319
17 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-012
18 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-115
19 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-176
20 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-166
21 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-257
22 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-008
23 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-002
24 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-094
25 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-307
26 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-088
27 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-162
28 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-202
29 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-253
30 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-232
31 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-219
32 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-182
33 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-072
34 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-100
35 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-033
36 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-223
37 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-244
38 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-341
39 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-028
40 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-137
41 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-199
42 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-316
43 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-301
44 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-069
45 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-247
46 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-354
47 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-168
48 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-240
49 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-271
50 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-281
51 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-108
52 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-275
53 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-092
54 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-264
55 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-078
56 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-141
57 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-136
58 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-239
59 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-361
60 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-226
61 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-018
62 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-133
63 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-040
64 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Preseason Game Preview: Panthers at Giants

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers travel to face the New York Giants in their second preseason game. 
news

Bryce Young's job: To maximize "superpowers" of his targets

While the Panthers may lack a true number one receiver, having a variety of types of pass-catchers plays into one of the rookie quarterback's strengths.
news

Frank Reich updates on injuries before facing the New York Giants

The Panthers head coach had plenty to update on, from wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and quarterback Andy Dalton to guard Cade Mays and running back Miles Sanders. 
news

Panthers add some secondary depth

The team also placed wide receiver Damiere Byrd on injured reserve, after he suffered a significant hamstring injury in training camp.
news

How to watch the Panthers-Giants preseason game

The game will be carried on local affiliates throughout the Carolina Panthers Television Network, and outside the region, it will be shown on NFL Network.
news

Linemen earned James Campen's ire, but then, his expectations

The veteran assistant coach will go hard on his players, but he also does it in a way that makes it clear to them that he cares about more than just their performance.
news

Practice Observations: Thomas Brown on calling plays

The Panthers' offensive coordinator talked about taking a spin with play calling in the first preseason game, plus other notes from Tuesday's practice. 
news

Join the Panthers in Fortnite

Enter the lair, capture the flag, and claim your victory in the all-new Panthers team-inspired map!
news

Practice Observations: Right guard competition has another week

Head coach Frank Reich said he hoped to make a decision next week so the starting five linemen could play together against Detroit. Plus, more from Monday's practice.
news

Marquan McCall fits right in along this defensive line

The former undrafted free agent has found a place at Carolina, and he's paying it forward here now. 
news

Matt Corral looks to "fix the mistakes" after return from last year's injury

The second-year quarterback hasn't touched the field in live action since last August, and he'll have plenty to review from the first preseason game.  
Advertising