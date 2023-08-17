Five things to watch at New York Giants: Room to improve on offense

The main storyline of the week revolved around offensive line play, and it wasn't the most positive one.

They were aware of the issue long before the headlines swirled (offensive line coach James Campen held that impromptu postgame meeting right after they left the field Saturday).

And it'd be fair to assume that eyes will be on the line again this week – especially at that right guard spot while they look for someone to step up in place of an injured ﻿Austin Corbett﻿.

It won't be second-year ﻿Cade Mays﻿, who will miss Friday with a neck injury after playing the first series with the starters against the Jets. ﻿Justin McCray﻿ and ﻿Michael Jordan﻿ took reps at right guard in the two series that followed, and head coach Frank Reich doesn't expect that kind of drive-by-drive rotation to continue into next week.

They will give looks to a pair of rookies returning from injury, as fourth-round draft pick ﻿Chandler Zavala﻿ and undrafted free agent ﻿Nash Jensen﻿ figure to slot in at some point against the Giants.

"There'll be a little rotation, not quite as much," Reich said. "Still working with Campy on that. Wanted to see those young guys – Zavala and Nash – kind of get them through this week and make sure they didn't have any setbacks. I'll sit down with Campy at some point today and finalize what that'll be."