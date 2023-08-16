Frank Reich updates on injuries before facing the New York Giants

At right guard, a position of need with plenty of eyes upon it after a tough outing against the Jets, the Panthers gained some depth along the line (﻿Chandler Zavala﻿, ﻿Nash Jensen﻿'s returns from injury) and lost some depth (principal among them, ﻿Cade Mays﻿) this week.

Mays has a neck injury that Reich didn't seem especially pessimistic about, though he said Mays would not play Friday at New York.

Mays was the first of three right guard options to slot in with the first-team line guarding Young in Saturday's preseason game.

"We're very bullish on Cade and very thankful he's on the roster," Reich said. "As we said, we wanted it to be competitive. It is. I am not the doctor, so I don't want to get into Cade's deal too much. I don't think it's going to be a concern long-term. I think it's a very short-term thing. But he definitely won't be available this week."

– Regarding right guard, Reich said there wouldn't be "quite as much" of a rotation at the position against the Giants.

The Panthers rotated three different guards out on Young's three different drives, starting with Mays before transitioning to ﻿Justin McCray﻿ and ﻿Michael Jordan﻿, in that order.