Bryce Young's job: To maximize "superpowers" of his targets

"A guy like Bryce, he's just so poised back there, he's going to make the right read," Hurst said. "I think maybe with a less mature guy back there, or a guy who doesn't have the experience or the guy hasn't done it at a high level, possibly (it's harder not having a top wideout). The reads that Bryce is making, he doesn't remind me of a rookie back there. Being with Burrow last year, obviously, Joe is proven in this league. He shows flashes of those, like fitting it into tight zones, especially to me. And I think without having a clear, so to speak, number one, the tight end position comes pretty heavily in this offense. . . .

"What Joe's been able to do is just like this incredible. Don't want to take anything away from him. The stuff that I see similarities is how they process the game. Bryce, he's throwing some footballs to me in some tight windows, and he's ripping it without hesitation. It's just cool to see stuff like that from a rookie. He's very poised back there. Like I said, he doesn't really remind me of a rookie. He doesn't really have those big, for lack of a better term, F-up moments, right? It's just the game's slow for him, which is awesome to see."

The Panthers don't have a proven pass-catching tight end beyond Hurst, but Reich has been complimentary of the rest of the group throughout camp, and Hurst laughed and shrugged when asked about that unfavorable ranking of the group of them.

"People are continuously telling me that I'm not good enough or my group's not good enough," Hurst said. "So yeah, I don't really care."

For his part, Young doesn't seem to mind either. Having a star receiver is a luxury for a quarterback, but as he surveys the group he's been surrounded by for his rookie season, Young doesn't see what he has as a liability.

"Honestly, I think that it just makes us more efficient as an offense," he said. "Obviously, we have some great concepts from our offensive staff, and it makes it so that we really can read the concepts out. And we have a plethora of guys who can be number one guys, are number one guys, and it changes from play to play.

"I feel like it makes us more versatile. So I think it's an advantage, really, for me to know the concept, try to dictate where my eyes go based off coverage. And, again, know that we have confidence that we have multiple guys that can win. And we have a bunch of guys who have stepped up and are confident within one-on-one matchups and getting open."