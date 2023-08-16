Panthers add some secondary depth

Aug 16, 2023 at 01:08 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
RosterMove_Wide (9)

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added to the secondary Wednesday to provide some cover to an injury-thinned position.

The team added former Mississippi State defensive back Collin Duncan.

Duncan was in Rams camp earlier this offseason. Since they have a few cornerbacks (﻿Greg Mabin﻿ and ﻿Mac McCain III﻿) with injuries that have kept them out of recent practices, they needed some depth there heading into Friday's game.

To make room for him on the roster, the team placed wide receiver ﻿Damiere Byrd﻿ on injured reserve.

Byrd suffered a long-term hamstring injury during training camp.

