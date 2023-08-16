Panthers add some secondary depth

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added to the secondary Wednesday to provide some cover to an injury-thinned position.
The team added former Mississippi State defensive back Collin Duncan.
Duncan was in Rams camp earlier this offseason. Since they have a few cornerbacks (Greg Mabin and Mac McCain III) with injuries that have kept them out of recent practices, they needed some depth there heading into Friday's game.
To make room for him on the roster, the team placed wide receiver Damiere Byrd on injured reserve.
Byrd suffered a long-term hamstring injury during training camp.
