Five Things to Watch: Panthers vs. Colts

Nov 02, 2015 at 04:30 AM

1. MARQUEE QUARTERBACK DUEL: It's not often the Panthers face a quarterback that draws some physical and athletic comparisons to Cam Newton. But that's the case this week with Andrew Luck and the Colts coming to town for Monday Night Football.

"Andrew Luck is a player very similar to our guy," head coach Ron Rivera said. "He has the ability to tuck it and run. He's a good athlete. He's got a great arm."

Luck and Newton – two big-bodied, strong-armed former No. 1 overall picks – have never played against each other. Both quickly established themselves to become two of the brightest young stars in the NFL.

Newton has been thriving in 2015, making winning plays with his arm and legs to steer Carolina to a 6-0 start. Luck, meanwhile, has been battling injury and inconsistency. He missed two games with a shoulder injury, and the Colts lost both games since his return.

"Simply put, we haven't and I haven't played very good football, winning football," Luck said.

Still, the Colts (3-4) enter Week 8 leading the AFC South. And the Panthers know a quarterback of Luck's caliber always gives Indianapolis a chance to win.

"He's anything you want in a quarterback," cornerback Josh Norman said.

2. RUN GAMES ON OPPOSITE ENDS: This matchup features the league's top-ranked rushing attack on one side and the 27th-best on the other.

Carolina, with its powerful and versatile rushing offense, is averaging 144.7 yards per game on the ground. Indianapolis is averaging 93.6.

But many expect the Colts to stay more committed to the run game after several weeks where a lot has been put on Luck's shoulders. Running back Frank Gore, who boasts a 4.6 yard per carry average, would certainly welcome more opportunities.

"Frank Gore is a really, really good running back," linebacker Thomas Davis said. "He does a great job of creating something out of nothing. He's a guy that has historically been difficult to tackle. He does a great job of using his leverage and his power."

3. CENTER OF ATTENTION: How will the Panthers' offense handle not having arguably the best center in football? Unfortunately, they may have to answer that question on Monday night.

All-Pro Ryan Kalil, who hasn't missed a start since he suffered a season-ending foot injury in 2012, is doubtful with an ankle injury. Veteran Fernando Velasco is the next man in, and he'll certainly be the center of attention if he's called on to make his first start since Week 9 of last season.

4. COVERAGE PLAN: Cornerback Josh Norman figures to see plenty of wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who Luck targets about 10 times per game. If Indianapolis wants to get their explosive playmaker involved, they’ll likely need to test Norman, who has taken his game to another level in 2015.

"We have to hone in on what he likes to do and try to take it away," Norman said.

But the Panthers also have to keep a close eye on wide receiver Donte Moncrief, who leads the Colts with five touchdown catches, and Andre Johnson, a seven-time Pro Bowler still trying to find his footing in Indy.

Said linebacker Luke Kuechly: "They are very talented. They have weapons everywhere."

5. WEATHER REPORT: Rain is expected throughout the evening, which could make for some challenging conditions. In that case, it's always nice to have a steady run game and a home field advantage.

"It's easier for us because we are here at home," Rivera said. "So if we have shoe issues, it's easy for the players to trade out their shoes and stuff like that.

"But I'm not concerned about it (affecting our game plan)."

LAST TIME THEY PLAYED

Panthers 27, Colts 19

Photos from Carolina's win over Indianapolis.

No Title
1 / 27
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Philip Wheeler (50) and cornerback Kevin Thomas during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 27

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Philip Wheeler (50) and cornerback Kevin Thomas during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/2011 AP
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) cuts in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jerraud Powers (25) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 27

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) cuts in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jerraud Powers (25) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/2011 AP
No Title
4 / 27
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton throws as he is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Robert Mathis during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
5 / 27

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton throws as he is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Robert Mathis during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/2011 AP
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brandon LaFell, center, is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kevin Thomas, let, and defensive back Joe Lefeged during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
6 / 27

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brandon LaFell, center, is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kevin Thomas, let, and defensive back Joe Lefeged during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/2011 AP
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Curtis Painter (7) is hit by Carolina Panthers strong safety Charles Godfrey during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. Painter fumbled on the play but the Colts recovered. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
7 / 27

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Curtis Painter (7) is hit by Carolina Panthers strong safety Charles Godfrey during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. Painter fumbled on the play but the Colts recovered. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/2011 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
8 / 27

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/2011 AP
Indianapolis Colts running back Donald Brown, right, drags Carolina Panthers cornerback Chris Gamble into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
9 / 27

Indianapolis Colts running back Donald Brown, right, drags Carolina Panthers cornerback Chris Gamble into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/2011 AP
Indianapolis Colts running back Donald Brown celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
10 / 27

Indianapolis Colts running back Donald Brown celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/2011 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, center, throws under pressure for Indianapolis Colts defensive end Robert Mathis, right, and defensive end Tyler Brayton during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
11 / 27

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, center, throws under pressure for Indianapolis Colts defensive end Robert Mathis, right, and defensive end Tyler Brayton during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/2011 AP
Carolina Panthers punter Jason Baker tried to pick up a blocked field goal in front of Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jamaal Anderson during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
12 / 27

Carolina Panthers punter Jason Baker tried to pick up a blocked field goal in front of Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jamaal Anderson during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/2011 AP
Indianapolis Colts free safety Antoine Bethea, left, and cornerback Kevin Thomas, center, try to tackle Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
13 / 27

Indianapolis Colts free safety Antoine Bethea, left, and cornerback Kevin Thomas, center, try to tackle Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/2011 AP
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) scores a touchdown in front of Indianapolis Colts strong safety David Caldwell, left, and free safety Antoine Bethea during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
14 / 27

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) scores a touchdown in front of Indianapolis Colts strong safety David Caldwell, left, and free safety Antoine Bethea during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/2011 AP
No Title
15 / 27
No Title
16 / 27
El running back de Carolina DeAngelo Williams tras anotar un touchdown durante el cuarto periodo del partido de la NFL ante los Colts de Indianï¿½ï¿½polis el domingo 27 de noviembre de 2011. (AP Foto/AJ Mast)
17 / 27

El running back de Carolina DeAngelo Williams tras anotar un touchdown durante el cuarto periodo del partido de la NFL ante los Colts de Indianápolis el domingo 27 de noviembre de 2011. (AP Foto/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/2011 AP
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne, left, makes a catch in front of Carolina Panthers defensive back R.J. Stanford during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
18 / 27

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne, left, makes a catch in front of Carolina Panthers defensive back R.J. Stanford during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/2011 AP
Carolina Panthers tight end Jeremy Shockey (80) leaps over Indianapolis Colts free safety Antoine Bethea to pick up a first down during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
19 / 27

Carolina Panthers tight end Jeremy Shockey (80) leaps over Indianapolis Colts free safety Antoine Bethea to pick up a first down during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/2011 AP
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) scores a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
20 / 27

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) scores a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/2011 AP
Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, right, chases down Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kealoha Pilares who returns a kick during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
21 / 27

Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, right, chases down Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kealoha Pilares who returns a kick during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/2011 AP
Carolina Panthers kicker Olindo Mare (10) watches as his field goal from the hold of Jason Baker sails through the uprights during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
22 / 27

Carolina Panthers kicker Olindo Mare (10) watches as his field goal from the hold of Jason Baker sails through the uprights during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/2011 AP
Carolina Panthers free safety Sherrod Martin intercepts a pass over Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Austin Collie in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
23 / 27

Carolina Panthers free safety Sherrod Martin intercepts a pass over Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Austin Collie in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/2011 AP
No Title
24 / 27
Carolina Panthers free safety Sherrod Martin, right, is congratulated by teammate Darius Butler after he intercepted a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
25 / 27

Carolina Panthers free safety Sherrod Martin, right, is congratulated by teammate Darius Butler after he intercepted a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/2011 AP
No Title
26 / 27
No Title
27 / 27
