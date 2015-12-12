Five Things To Watch: Panthers vs. Falcons

2. PANTHERS PASS RUSH: The best way to force Ryan into mistakes is by collapsing the pocket. Carolina ranks third in the NFL with 35 sacks, but defensive linemen have posted just two over the last two weeks. They'd like to see that number increase.

Defensive end Charles Johnson, still looking for his first sack since returning from short-term IR, is one to keep an eye on. The Georgia native loves playing the Falcons, and he's been productive against them, notching five sacks in the last four meetings.

Carolina also gets a boost from the return of defensive end Mario Addison, expected to play after missing last week's game with a shoulder injury.

3. NEW-LOOK ATLANTA DEFENSE: First-year Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn is employing a defensive scheme similar to the one he ran as defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks.

"You see a lot of similarities from a scheme standpoint," tight end Greg Olsen explained. "They are really trying to implement a lot of that eight-man spacing with the single high (safety). Eight guys in the box on first and second down and playing fast. You are not going to get a ton of different coverages, but the ones you do get are very sound. Definitely going to be a challenge."

Quinn's Seattle defenses always made things difficult for the Panthers offense, and he certainly hopes that carries over.