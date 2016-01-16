Five Things To Watch: Panthers vs. Seahawks

1. MARQUEE QUARTERBACK DUEL: Cam Newton and Russell Wilson are two of the brightest young stars in the NFL, and they entered the postseason at the top of their respective games.

In the last seven games of the regular season, Newton – the frontrunner for league MVP – compiled 24 total touchdowns and just one interception. In that same span, Wilson produced 25 total touchdowns and one interception.

In recent meetings between these teams, the end result has essentially boiled down to these multidimensional playmaking quarterbacks. Which one can make that special play late in the game to push their team to victory?

As Newton said, this Divisional Playoff is simply must-see TV.

2. CAN DEFENSES KEEP THEM CONTAINED? Newton and Wilson present so many unique challenges because of their ability to extend plays.

Newton is a powerful force with designed runs, and he can shrug off defenders in the pocket to keep plays alive. Wilson is quick and agile, and he's always shown a knack for slipping out of trouble (see the fumbled snap that turned into 35-yard completion last week at Minnesota).

"He makes magic out of nothing," said cornerback Josh Norman, whose words could describe both Wilson and Newton.

They're tough to contain, but that's the goal for both defenses.

Linebacker Bruce Irvin has helped Seattle's cause in that respect, recording seven sacks in four games against the Panthers.

Carolina's Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short sacked Wilson twice when the teams met in Week 6, and that interior rush will be critical.

"We have to contain the rush lanes, and we know Wilson is a spin backwards kind of guy," Short said. "We have to stay disciplined, stay on the ground, and everybody needs to rush to the ball.

"It's tough. You want to keep him in the pocket and collapse the pocket. He's a guy that finds a way, but as a defense we have to stop him. We have to rush together."

Because once Wilson escapes pressure, he and his receivers look for big plays down the field.