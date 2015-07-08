Football cards evoke recollections

The 1976 set also contained Walter Payton's rookie card, valued at $250 in mint condition by Beckett Football. At a card show in late April, I engaged in some intense negotiations with a dealer to obtain the Payton card, one of a handful I needed to complete the set. After some back and forth, we agreed on a price. I can't specify the amount for fear of causing trouble with my wife, but I can say it is the most I have ever paid for a card in my life.

When I got back into the hobby, my 13-year-old son became interested and has begun collecting himself. He has joined me at card shows and on trips to card shops. We have shared much joy ripping opening what are now foil packs to see who we got. I have enjoyed sharing my passion with him and showing him how to order cards and flip them.