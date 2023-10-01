For the defense, and team leaders, a hard one to explain

And yet, they're 0-4, staring into trips to Detroit and Miami, which have two of the most potent offenses in the league (the Dolphins lead the league and are averaging 37.5 points per game after dropping 70 on the Broncos last week, while the top-10 Lions are averaging a mere mortal 26.5 points per game after dropping 34 on the Packers this week).

This is not for the timid of heart.

Jackson was downcast in the locker room, and not just because of physical pain. (He said he was trying to get rehab his shoulder enough to play next week.) He's been here a while, so his perspective is among those players who have seen the most.

"I've been here when we couldn't turn it around, and I've been here when we turned it around," Jackson said. "So the biggest difference is just staying together and believing in each other."

Asked if he's seen any signs that wasn't the case, he shook his head.

Reich talked about the need to balance long-term planning with the importance of producing now (and he's tired of talking about the long-term plan at the moment), and that's a pass the Panthers are trying to figure out how to navigate.

"It's just seeing the bigger vision," Henderson said. "We're on four right now, but, you know, it's a long season ahead. If you keep pushing at the right path and continue trusting our process moving forward, we'll be good."

That could be true at some point. Sunday afternoon, they were left with the now-familiar feeling of explaining one away that was close to being the one they needed.

But close was not close enough.

Burns was asked how these losses were weighing on him personally, and he also shook his head as if searching for an answer.

"It's not good, . . . not good," Burns said. "I've been through it. You know what I mean?