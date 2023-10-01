Panthers' offensive troubles greater than one person, or position

"Harrison's a crafty player," Reich said. "They really didn't do anything that we didn't practice against or work against. But at the same time, they executed well. We knew they were going to show us a lot of blitz looks. … So we knew coming in, they might get us once or twice. And they did."

Reich blamed himself for some early offensive miscues, such as when he had to burn a first-half timeout because he'd dialed up a play for Thielen, and Thielen had temporarily left the field with an injury.

"We've just got to operate a little bit faster," Reich said. "There's one that I called, a play for Thielen, then I realized he was out. And I didn't know he was out. I didn't know he was out fast enough. It was a play that could only go to Thielen, so I had to change the ball. And we ended up – that was the one we had to call a timeout on. That was what happened."

From a play selection standpoint, Carolina made some early attempts to run, which was an adjustment from what had occurred at Seattle last week when they only mustered 44 yards on 14 attempts throughout the entire game.

But against the Vikings, the Panthers finished with just 83 rush yards on 31 attempts, averaging just 2.7 yards per carry despite the added rushing calls.