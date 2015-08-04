Four camp standouts

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Panthers' star players have played like stars thus far in training camp.

But who else has stood out? Below is a list of four standout performers through the first four practices.

RB Cameron Artis-Payne
The fifth-round draft choice from Auburn looks like he belongs. Artis-Payne has run hard between the tackles and showed enough burst to hit the creases on the edge. He's also been reliable as a receiving option out of the backfield. It's early, but this is the start the Panthers were hoping for from the rookie.

WR Jerricho Cotchery
The wise old veteran in the wide receiver group knows how to be an effective target. Competition among the wideouts is heated and Cotchery is up against a group of younger, faster options, but his veteran savvy doesn't go unnoticed. Cornerback Josh Norman thought he had tight coverage on Cotchery during a play on Day One, but Cotchery's sly, "veteran" push off gave him the separation needed for a touchdown catch. Twelve years of experience has its benefits.

DE Mario Addison
The pass rush specialist has been a terror off the edge in one-on-one drills. Addison is incredibly fast for a defensive end, and head coach Ron Rivera likes the change of pace he can provide in third down situations. Keeping his weight up remains a challenge in his quest to become a three-down lineman, but when he's on the field, Addison is showing why he's a valuable member of the defensive front.

S Kurt Coleman
The first-year Panther is smart, accountable and a strong communicator, which has allowed him to make a smooth transition to a new team. Coleman recorded interceptions in consecutive days to begin camp, and he's pushing second-year safety Tre Boston in a competition for the starting job.

Training Camp Practice: Day 4

View the top photos from the fourth practice of training camp at Wofford College.

Head Coach Ron Rivera
LB Shaq Thompson and TE Scott Simonson
Head Coach Ron Rivera and Asst. Head Coach Steve Wilks
WR Kelvin Benjamin
WR Devin Funchess
WR Kelvin Benjamin and WR Devin Funchess
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
WR Paul Browning
No Title
T Davonte Wallace and DE Kony Ealy
DE Kony Ealy and T Michael Oher
No Title
RB Fozzy Whittaker
No Title
RB Brandon Wegher and S Colin Jones
LB Ben Jacobs and LB Kevin Reddick
RB Brandon Wegher and WR Paul Browning
LB Jason Trusnik and LB A.J. Klein
DE Mario Addison and TE Jamie Childers
DE Rakim Cox and DE Wes Horton
LB Kevin Reddick and LB Ben Jacobs
T Davonte Wallace
No Title
S Tre Boston and LB Brian Blechen
RB Fozzy Whittaker
T Daryl Williams
Head Coach Ron Rivera
S Marcus Ball, RB Brandon Wegher and S Colin Jones
DE Mario Addison and T Tony Hills
QB Cam Newton
WR Avius Capers
K Graham Gano
DT Colin Cole and Defensive Line Coach Eric Washington
RB Fozzy Whittaker
WR Brenton Bersin
No Title
WR Marcus Lucas and TE Jamie Childers
S Tre Boston and WR Kelvin Benjamin
Head Coach Ron Rivera
LB Luke Kuechly and TE Greg Olsen
LB Luke Kuechly and RB Fozzy Whittaker
LB A. J. Klein, RB Fozzy Whittaker and LB Luke Kuechly
S Colin Jones
RB Jordan Todman
CB Carrington Byndom and WR Brenton Bersin
LB Jason Trusnik and QB Derek Anderson
WR Kelvin Benjamin and CB Teddy Williams
RB Jordan Todman and S Robert Lester
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
No Title
