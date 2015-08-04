Four camp standouts

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Panthers' star players have played like stars thus far in training camp.

But who else has stood out? Below is a list of four standout performers through the first four practices.

RB Cameron Artis-Payne

The fifth-round draft choice from Auburn looks like he belongs. Artis-Payne has run hard between the tackles and showed enough burst to hit the creases on the edge. He's also been reliable as a receiving option out of the backfield. It's early, but this is the start the Panthers were hoping for from the rookie.

WR Jerricho Cotchery

The wise old veteran in the wide receiver group knows how to be an effective target. Competition among the wideouts is heated and Cotchery is up against a group of younger, faster options, but his veteran savvy doesn't go unnoticed. Cornerback Josh Norman thought he had tight coverage on Cotchery during a play on Day One, but Cotchery's sly, "veteran" push off gave him the separation needed for a touchdown catch. Twelve years of experience has its benefits.

DE Mario Addison

The pass rush specialist has been a terror off the edge in one-on-one drills. Addison is incredibly fast for a defensive end, and head coach Ron Rivera likes the change of pace he can provide in third down situations. Keeping his weight up remains a challenge in his quest to become a three-down lineman, but when he's on the field, Addison is showing why he's a valuable member of the defensive front.