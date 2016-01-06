Four Takeaways From Wednesday's Practice

Jan 06, 2016 at 08:14 AM
Strickland_Bryan
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

1. PANTHERS GET PHYSICAL: The Carolina Panthers have the advantage of kicking up their feet rather than kicking off their postseason this weekend, but they're being careful to not rest on their laurels.

Practice Wednesday concluded with the first-teamers on offense and defense going against each other, the first time that's happened in about two months.

"Our last three periods were us against us. That gave us a chance to compete," head coach Ron Rivera said. "That was a huge positive. It got spirited there, and it was fun. They had good energy and competed well. Both units looked good."

Two years ago, the Panthers also had a bye before losing their playoff opener, so Rivera has changed up the schedule this time around to more mirror a game week – with the addition of some physicality.

"We love playing football and competing against each other," cornerback Robert McClain said. "It's a very competitive sport, a very physical sport, and you can't afford to lose your competitive edge. Going out there and winning our battles and doing our job is important."

2. HEALING PROCESS CONTINUES: Running back Jonathan Stewart and wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr., didn't take part in the scrimmage periods in helmets and shells, but they did get in good work on the side.

Stewart (foot) missed the last three games of the regular season, and Ginn (knee) missed the last one.

"It was nice to see a lot of those guys that missed last week or the last couple of weeks back on the field," Rivera said.

Running back Fozzy Whittaker, who missed the last game with a high ankle sprain, didn't make an appearance but did make progress.

"He was supposed to get the boot off today, so he should be moving around pretty good," Rivera said.

3. HORTON HEARS HIS PHONE RING: A familiar face did return to practice. Defensive end Wes Horton, who spent most of the last three seasons on the roster, was signed to the practice squad with an eye on both this season and next.

"If something happens, he's there. If not, we'll have him for next season," Rivera said. "He can play any of the positions for us along the defensive line. We have a lot of confidence in him."

Horton has six sacks in 34 career games with the Panthers, having originally made the team as an undrafted rookie in 2013. He replaces cornerback Lou Young, who was elevated from the practice squad Tuesday.

4. CORNERBACK/COACH: Young replaced Charles Tillman, who saw his 13th NFL season end short of the playoffs with a torn ACL suffered in the regular season finale.

But Rivera reiterated that Tillman will have as big a role as is possible for a player on injured reserve.

"That's kind of what he's done (already), has kind of put himself in that role," Rivera said when asked if Tillman would act almost as an additional assistant coach. "The nice thing about Charles too is that he's been to a Super Bowl and understands what it takes. He's been around, has been in the meetings and has done things that you would hope an old vet would do."

Practice: Playoff Bye Week

View photos from the Panthers' practice during their first-round bye.

QB Cam Newton
1 / 47
WR Kelvin Benjamin
2 / 47
Defensive Coordinator Sean McDermott and Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula
3 / 47
S Roman Harper, CB Josh Norman and S Colin Jones
4 / 47
WR Kelvin Bejamin
5 / 47
QB Cam Newton
6 / 47
CB Josh Norman
7 / 47
QB Cam Newton
8 / 47
QB Cam Newton
9 / 47
QB Cam Newton
10 / 47
Defensive Coordinator Sean McDermott and Head Coach Ron Rivera
11 / 47
QB Cam Newton
12 / 47
No Title
13 / 47
DE Mario Addison
14 / 47
Bench Warmers
15 / 47
S Roman Harper
16 / 47
Head Coach Ron Rivera
17 / 47
TE Greg Olsen
18 / 47
C Ryan Kalil
19 / 47
LB Shaq Thompson
20 / 47
K Graham Gano
21 / 47
QB Cam Newton
22 / 47
G Fernando Velasco
23 / 47
S Kurt Coleman
24 / 47
CB Lou Young
25 / 47
Linebackers
26 / 47
No Title
27 / 47
CB Teddy Williams
28 / 47
CB Lou Young
29 / 47
CB Robert McClain and S Dean Marlowe
30 / 47
CB Lou Young
31 / 47
S Marcus Ball
32 / 47
CB Teddy Williams
33 / 47
CB Lou Young
34 / 47
QB Cam Newton and Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula
35 / 47
QB Cam Newton
36 / 47
WR Devin Funchess
37 / 47
QB Cam Newton
38 / 47
WR Kevin Norwood
39 / 47
TE Greg Olsen
40 / 47
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
41 / 47
LB David Mayo
42 / 47
G Chris Scott and T David Foucault
43 / 47
Running Backs Coach Jim Skipper and RB Brandon Wegher
44 / 47
T Daryl Williams
45 / 47
T Mike Remmers
46 / 47
T Michael Oher
47 / 47
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising