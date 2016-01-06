Four Takeaways From Wednesday's Practice

1. PANTHERS GET PHYSICAL: The Carolina Panthers have the advantage of kicking up their feet rather than kicking off their postseason this weekend, but they're being careful to not rest on their laurels.

Practice Wednesday concluded with the first-teamers on offense and defense going against each other, the first time that's happened in about two months.

"Our last three periods were us against us. That gave us a chance to compete," head coach Ron Rivera said. "That was a huge positive. It got spirited there, and it was fun. They had good energy and competed well. Both units looked good."

Two years ago, the Panthers also had a bye before losing their playoff opener, so Rivera has changed up the schedule this time around to more mirror a game week – with the addition of some physicality.

"We love playing football and competing against each other," cornerback Robert McClain said. "It's a very competitive sport, a very physical sport, and you can't afford to lose your competitive edge. Going out there and winning our battles and doing our job is important."

2. HEALING PROCESS CONTINUES: Running back Jonathan Stewart and wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr., didn't take part in the scrimmage periods in helmets and shells, but they did get in good work on the side.

Stewart (foot) missed the last three games of the regular season, and Ginn (knee) missed the last one.

"It was nice to see a lot of those guys that missed last week or the last couple of weeks back on the field," Rivera said.

Running back Fozzy Whittaker, who missed the last game with a high ankle sprain, didn't make an appearance but did make progress.