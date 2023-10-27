Frank Reich comments on long list of injured defensive players 

But there are more defensive regulars Carolina is going to have to consider replacing when facing the league's fifth-best passing offense and 12th-best total offense (in yardage) as the Texans come to Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. Nickel cornerback Jeremy Chinn also landed on IR this week with a quadriceps injury, while cornerback Jaycee Horn remains there with a hamstring.

They won't get veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson back this year as he deals with a fractured fibula. Veteran safety Vonn Bell (quad) hasn't practiced this week.

With all the absences, it puts a heavier burden on the veterans who remain. Reich said Frankie Luvuin particular offered a sense of energy the team needs in such an uncertain situation.