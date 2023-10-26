Notebook: Thomas Brown focused on winning his first game as play-caller

"Biggest thing is obviously my preparation towards how I actually want to call it versus suggesting ideas to Frank," Brown said in a press conference Thursday. "Now, I'm just the only one communicating. But other than that, the great thing is I've been performing the same role the entire time, as far as meeting with the staff, game planning, scripting practice, running practice. So that's been the same."

Brown said he likes to script 24 "normal" calls before a game to help collect inventory on how a defense is approaching his offense and whether it mirrors what they focused on throughout the week of preparation.

"It's more about just trying to figure out what I want to set up, how to attack," Brown said. "(It) also kind of gives inventory early in the game about how the defense is playing, just making sure that what we expected to see is going to be confirmed, just based on film study."

When asked if the offense will take on Brown's personality, he smirked and said, "We'll see."

He said his goal is to set the players up for success but pointed out that he's been with the offense from the beginning, even though there's a small change since he's taken over as the primary play-caller.

And Brown is solely focused on one thing as he heads into his first game as an NFL play-caller.

"Winning," he said. "Only thing that matters is winning, so (I'm) focused on that."