How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. Houston in Week 8

Oct 26, 2023 at 01:17 PM
CHARLOTTE - On Sunday, October 29, the Panthers take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 6 of the NFL regular season at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The game will air on CBS.

The game will air in select regions around the country. Fans can also stream the game in the broadcast regions through NFL+.

See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local CBS affiliate station if they are in the above area featured in light blue on the broadcast map. Fans in Charlotte can watch on WJZY.

On The Call: Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith

| MORE WAYS TO WATCH |

TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: YouTubeTV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch games on mobile devices through NFL+ if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, and Luke Kuechly

The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop nationwide or in the local Carolina market on mobile devices, starting at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Sunday. The Spanish broadcast can be heard here starting at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

