Frank Reich keeps things level by being "a genuine cat"

Likewise, longtime long snapper JJ Jansen has been around it long enough to know that what seems normal sometimes runs counter to the realities of a long season.

"I think where it shows up is in your ability to prepare for the next game," Jansen said. "I think human nature is if I lost or I didn't play my best, I'm going to work harder, whether that is in the weight room, in the classroom, in my sleep and eating. Like there was something that I personally didn't do that caused maybe a negative performance or didn't help our team win. I'm going to double down on my work when you win.

"I think there is a sense of relief because it's such a week-to-week league. And I think the second piece is what I did last week was enough to win. Therefore, I'm going to do the exact same thing, and we talk about routine all the time, and that's important.

"But I think there's also an element of, well, I can cheat that just a little bit because what I did last week was very hard, and it feels hard in the moment to keep that sustainable. So being the same guy is understanding, win or lose, I have to decide that what I'm doing to prepare is what's putting me in the best position to win. And if I lose, I want to re-evaluate that process.

"So I just think it's learning the habits that create long-term success from the players and from the coaches."