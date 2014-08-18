Game Balls: Panthers vs. Chiefs

Here are the Panthers.com game ball recipients from the Panthers' 28-16 victory over the Chiefs.

RB Jonathan Stewart: This was the Jonathan Stewart everyone wanted to see – the one that shows great burst as he breaks through the line and the one that scores touchdowns. He did both Sunday, rushing four times for 26 yards and two touchdowns. His first trip to the end zone – a 2-yard score – highlighted his physical running style, as he ripped through arm tackles en route to paydirt.

"The guy just fights and fights and fights," center Ryan Kalil said. "When he does get back out there, you realize why he is so special."

CB Antoine Cason: Cornerbacks aren't typically making big hits behind the line of scrimmage, but Cason did that on consecutive plays at the end of the first quarter. First, he made a perfect read on a quick pass to De'Anthony Thomas and stopped the speedy rookie for 4-yard loss. Next, he tracked down a screen to running back Cyrus Gray for a 2-yard loss. On the next Kansas City series, Cason reacted quickly to stop wide receiver Kyle Williams for a 1-yard gain. All told, Cason finished the first half with five tackles.

WR Brenton Bersin: The feel-good local story continues to get better. The Charlotte native and Wofford College graduate caught his first NFL touchdown – a 16-yard back shoulder reception – at the stadium where he once watched games as a fan. His other reception was a gem as well, as he slid to the ground to get his hands underneath a 13-yard pass from Derek Anderson.

"He's doing the things that you need to do – make tough catches, make plays," head coach Ron Rivera said. "Brenton is doing a nice job."

RB Fozzy Whittaker: As the most recent addition to the roster, Whittaker arrived at training camp on July 27 knowing he faced an uphill battle if he wanted to stick around. He's meeting the challenge head-on, leading the Panthers with 71 rushing yards and a touchdown Sunday to go along with a 22-yard reception.

"We had a great talk as an offense this morning, talking about what to expect from each other," quarterback Cam Newton said. "No surprise, Fozzy stood up and said, 'I don't know how long I'm going to be here, but with the opportunity I'm going to get, I'm going to show unbelievable effort.'

"He's not a hypocrite; he showed that today by showing what he can bring to the table."