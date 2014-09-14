Game Balls: Panthers vs. Lions

Here are the Panthers.com game ball recipients from Carolina's 24-7 victory over the Detroit Lions:

DE Mario Addison: A season ago, as a solid contributor to the defensive line rotation who played in every game and started two, Mario Addison recorded 2.5 sacks.

Sunday, Addison recorded 2.5 sacks – all in the fourth quarter.

"When I get my chance, I'm going to go all-out," Addison said. "We all have a role on this team, and everybody's role is important. My role is to use the speed that God gave me, and that is what I did."

RB Jonathan Stewart: In some ways, several pass catchers were worthy of getting their hands on a game ball. Tight end Greg Olsen led the Panthers with six catches for 72 yards; Jason Avant scored his first touchdown as a Panther; Brenton Bersin caught his first NFL pass; rookie Kelvin Benjamin made his not-first amazing catch.

But in contrast to the wealth of receivers, Stewart stood alone in the backfield – quite literally. With DeAngelo Williams inactive because of a thigh injury and Mike Tolbert and Fozzy Whittaker sidelined by injuries during the game, Stewart was it. Yet he ran without regard for his own well-being, clawing his way to 37 important yards, none more important than the two he gained when he spun out of traffic for a crucial fourth-quarter touchdown.

CB Antoine Cason: Cason drew his share of snaps against Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson and helped limit him to 83 yards. When Cason wasn't keeping the ball from reaching Johnson, he was trying to take the ball for his own.

In addition to 10 tackles, Cason forced two fumbles and recovered one of them. The Lions recovered the ball when he swiped it from running back Joique Bell on the fifth play of the game, but Cason stripped Bell on the next drive and recovered it with Detroit closing in on the red zone.