Game Quotes: Panthers at Steelers

Sep 04, 2015 at 02:49 AM

WHAT WE LEARNED | FIVE STANDOUTS

HEAD COACH RON RIVERA

On newly-acquired wide receiver Kevin Norwood: "We were hoping to get him in a little bit sooner in the second quarter but things were moving very nicely. When we didn't get the first down, the fourth-down conversion, he was getting ready to go in. When we got the ball back, we put him in anyways. He learned an awful lot. He was able to run the team in a drill. Kevin Norwood did some really nice things that showed very nicely today."

On the play of rookie wide receiver Devin Funchess: "We're very pleased with what he did. We had a plan for him coming in. We wanted to get him all the way through the first quarter and the first half and have him come out for the first series of the second half. I think he got enough reps."

On the play of offensive linemen Mike Remmers and Chris Scott: "Remmers looked very nice. I'm very pleased with what he got. He had limited reps as well, but Chris Scott did a nice job for us coming in and playing extended time."

On the upcoming roster decisions: "We will watch the tapes, talk about the players. Then we'll have to make some decisions, which will be hard. A lot of guys have played well. A lot of guys have done some nice things for us. We'll see exactly where we are and what we're going to do once we get a chance to visit as coaches."

On which position groups will make the roster decisions especially difficult: "Running back. Wide receiver. Those guys really played well. There is depth at linebacker. There are a whole group of guys that are playing really well. A big consideration will be what we do with special teams as well. A lot of guys that played extended reps today had to play on special teams. We're going to see exactly how guys did with us."

Quarterback Derek Anderson

On his role as a backup quarterback with the Panthers: "Ultimately it's about the team and the players. My family likes it here. It is not about chasing more money or anything like that. It's about being on a team that wins football games...I like the situation that we have here. My wife is happy here, and I'm happy with the guys in the locker room, coaches, everybody here. I would not want to chase something and get into a situation that is not ideal, not knowing the people I'm working with."

Safety Kurt Coleman

On his overall performance this preseason: "The great thing is every game I felt like I was working on something new. The first week just getting my feet wet getting everything going, and I really felt that some transitions running through tackles. I really felt like I was making an impact on defense. This week I really did not get much action but I was in the right spot, really just doing my job perfecting my craft. As a whole I felt like I really was making strides every single week. Going into the season I am really excited for what we have, the packages we can throw in. We just really have some good guys on the backend and this defense as a whole."

Fullback Mike Tolbert

On the chemistry among the players on offense: "It is something that we did last year, we really got going. It takes time to get to know each other's habits, to know who likes certain routes, so it takes time to build that chemistry, but we are doing pretty well right now. "

Photos: Panthers at Steelers

View game action photos from Carolina's 23-6 preseason win over Pittsburgh.

Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne (34) runs between Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) and defensive back Antwon Blake (41) during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
1 / 17

Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne (34) runs between Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) and defensive back Antwon Blake (41) during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Michael Vick (2) scrambles past Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
2 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Michael Vick (2) scrambles past Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mike Vick prepares to throw duirng the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
3 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mike Vick prepares to throw duirng the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne breaks away from Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
4 / 17

Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne breaks away from Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) dives for more yardage past Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Shayon Green during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
5 / 17

Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) dives for more yardage past Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Shayon Green during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) can't reach a pass that goes over him and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Antwon Blake (41) during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
6 / 17

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) can't reach a pass that goes over him and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Antwon Blake (41) during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Carolina Panthers running back Jordan Todman (30) dashes past Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Shayon Green (49) on his way to a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
7 / 17

Carolina Panthers running back Jordan Todman (30) dashes past Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Shayon Green (49) on his way to a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Carolina Panthers running back Jordan Todman (30) is greeted by guard Ricky Henry (65) after making a long touchdown run against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
8 / 17

Carolina Panthers running back Jordan Todman (30) is greeted by guard Ricky Henry (65) after making a long touchdown run against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Dri Archer tries to get past Carolina Panthers defensive back T.J. Heath (26) during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
9 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Dri Archer tries to get past Carolina Panthers defensive back T.J. Heath (26) during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) makes a catch in front of Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Alden Darby (33) during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
10 / 17

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) makes a catch in front of Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Alden Darby (33) during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Carolina Panthers quarterback Joe Webb passes to wide receiver Marcus Lucas for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
11 / 17

Carolina Panthers quarterback Joe Webb passes to wide receiver Marcus Lucas for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Marcus Lucas heads for the end zone and a touchdown after making a catch during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
12 / 17

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Marcus Lucas heads for the end zone and a touchdown after making a catch during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Marcus Lucas (83) celebrates with quarterback Joe Webb (14) after making a touchdown catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
13 / 17

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Marcus Lucas (83) celebrates with quarterback Joe Webb (14) after making a touchdown catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Josh Harris (25) runs the ball past Carolina Panthers defensive back Lou Young (22) during the third quarter of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
14 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Josh Harris (25) runs the ball past Carolina Panthers defensive back Lou Young (22) during the third quarter of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Carolina Panthers tight end Scott Simonson (80) tries to get away from Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Terence Garvin (57) after making a catch during the third quarter of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
15 / 17

Carolina Panthers tight end Scott Simonson (80) tries to get away from Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Terence Garvin (57) after making a catch during the third quarter of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates (14) makes a catch past Carolina Panthers defensive back Carrington Byndom (37) during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
16 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates (14) makes a catch past Carolina Panthers defensive back Carrington Byndom (37) during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives his cleats to a fan after an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015 in Pittsburgh. The Panthers won 23-6. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
17 / 17

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives his cleats to a fan after an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015 in Pittsburgh. The Panthers won 23-6. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 6 from London

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 9:30 a.m. ET.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at New England in Preseason Week 3

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout?

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.

Advertising