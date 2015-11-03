Game Quotes: Panthers vs. Colts

HEAD COACH RON RIVERA

On Luke Kuechly's overtime interception: "We started with some really good plays. Good pressure up front, good coverage, the quarterback kind of came off his initial reads. I think he was a little bit late coming back to the next read. Roman Harper had a nice break, got the ball up in the air and then Luke Kuechly broke on the ball and made the great interception. From that point all we needed to do was pick up five more yards and give Graham Gano the opportunity to kick the game winner.

Feelings after Gano missed extra point: It's funny because everybody is missing extra points but guys are making kicks still. I had a lot of confidence in Graham Gano. It's just one of those things where you just know that a kid like him was just fearless. I promise you he wasn't even thinking about that. He was thinking about making it."

On Cam Newton leading the first score in overtime: It's funny because when he went out there you could see the confidence on his face and in fact, knowing him, he probably felt that we could have scored a touchdown. We had an opportunity to and we didn't but again, our guys came back, made some plays, put us in position to kick the tying field goal and then obviously we got the play on the defensive side to kick the winning field goal.

On the secondary's play against Indianapolis: "I think Kurt Coleman played a very big-time game. He did. He made a lot of plays out there for us and he was around the football. We gave up a couple throws that again you wish you had those back because we gave him a lot of time. Again, we got to rush the passer a couple times and we gave him too much time to find receivers. Again, we have to come up with better answers as we get to games later on because we are going to come up against some pretty good quarterbacks starting with next week.

On how the rain impacted the game: "I think early on it took our edge running game out of play. So we came out in the second half and started driving up the middle. Unfortunately we fumbled on the goal line. I thought what Mike Shula and the offense decided to do coming out in the third quarter was excellent because we went right at them. Unfortunately we fumbled on the quarterback/center exchange and it gave them an opportunity."

Thoughts on how the win could help propel the team in future situations later this season: "It gives them confidence. I think our guys will know if we get into a situation like that we have the ability to score. That is one of the positive things about that. We learned an awful lot about ourselves today. We played against a very resilient football team that was in first place in their division. They are fighting and scratching as well. I thought their quarterback came alive and probably had one of his better days so far this season. They are just going to get better. I really do. I think they are a good football team."