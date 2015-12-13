Game Quotes: Panthers vs. Falcons

DT KAWANN SHORT

On the cohesion of the defensive line: "That's a defensive lineman's dream. You come in and you're not worried about the guy that's behind you and come in and be dominant as well. This defensive line is something special, and we're like brothers, no matter what."

On dominating the line of scrimmage: "We just knew we had to come out and it was going to be on us. We started that from pregame with the offensive line and we made a pact right before the game that this game was going to be won up on the line, and that's what we tried to do today and it showed in the middle and on the outside. Those guys pushed the pocket, closed the width and the defensive tackles made the plays."

CB JOSH NORMAN

On the matchup with Julio Jones: "Oh man, it was great. We came in early in the week. Coach Steve Wilks on me man, like a wild dog just harping, harping, harping and I was like, 'I got you Coach,' and we got in and we watched some stuff, came out and had a great little contest. He was everything I thought he would be."

On the meaning of a shutout: "Oh, it's big. It's huge, I'm not going to lie to you. Get a shutout, first one of the year. I think it's Week 14 if I'm not mistaken? And still able to keep pressing along like we have been. Can't say enough about the resilience of this team, the defense and how well they, the D-line got off the ball, the linebackers played downhill and secondary, I think Kurt (Coleman) got his seventh pick when it was pad the stats time. So, hats off to that, I've got to catch up."

S KURT COLEMAN

On the completeness of the effort: "It was just a complete game on all facets of the game. Think about the special teams, I mean (Devin) Hester is an incredible returner. Offense did their thing coming out in the opening of the game and going down and getting seven points. It gives us the confidence to go out there and play a lot more aggressive. And then defensively, even in that fourth quarter when they had that drop on fourth-and-six, we never gave up. We never gave up, and that's what I'm more proud of. I mean, 38-0 is nice, but how we finished this game is something, it's what we are. It's what we embody."

On clinching a first-round playoff bye: "It's very important. I mean, obviously, it's one less wear-and-tear game that you have, one more game closer to the final game. But, ultimately what we're doing right now, we're not worried about that. Our vision is bigger than that, but right now we're focused on the next game. The Giants heading up there, it's not going to be any easy task because they're going for the division, so we've got our hands full."

S ROMAN HARPER

On the Panthers win over Atlanta: "This was huge for this team, especially against this opponent in the division. It's one of the best wins I've had. And the great thing about this is we're still getting better."

TE ED DICKSON

On everybody stepping up after injuries: "It's a part of our game. Injuries are a part of our game, and you never want to see anyone go down. But, I don't know what's going on with 88 (Olsen), but I'm going to play my best and try to fill in the void if I have to play, if not, we want to keep this thing rolling."

On still being undefeated: "It feels good. We're going to soak it up for at least the next 24 hours and then we're going to go back to work, we're not done yet. All it means is that we won another game. Coach (Rivera) talks about it all the time and from the top of the organization to the bottom, we want to win games, we want to keep winning games. We want to be really sharp going into these next few months."

OT MICHAEL OHER

On how much fun it is to watch the defense: "I love watching the defense. They're flying around, they're playing physical, they get after it. I love watching them and they put us in great situations when we get back out there, and it's just great to watch."

On how important it is to establish the running game: "Stew is a great back. We have great backs. We want to be successful in all phases and running, and being physical is something we pride ourselves on and it's very important."