Game Wrap: Panthers at Bengals

Oct 13, 2014 at 05:00 AM

Articles, videos and photos from Carolina's 37-37 tie at Cincinnati:

Panthers 37, Bengals 37

Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Emmanuel Lamur in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals free safety Reggie Nelson (20) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) catches a touchdown pass against Cincinnati Bengals strong safety George Iloka in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast/2014 AP
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Jermaine Gresham (84) is tackled by Carolina Panthers free safety Charles Godfrey (30) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/2014 AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Brandon Tate (19) dives into the end zone for a touchdown after catching a five yard pass against Carolina Panthers cornerback Antoine Cason (20) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/2014 AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) breaks thru the line on his way to an 89-yard touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs past Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals strong safety George Iloka (43) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers cornerback Antoine Cason (20) runs past Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) after intercepting a pass from Dalton in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittake, left,r scores on a 4-yard run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/2014 AP
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis stands sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs through Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Terence Newman (23) and outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) for a 12-yard touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/2014 AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passes against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/2014 AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) scores past Carolina Panthers cornerback Melvin White (23) on a 34-yard touchdown after catching a pass in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) scores a touchdown past Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast/2014 AP
Cincinnati Bengals free safety Reggie Nelson (20) returns an interception against Carolina Panthers running back Darrin Reaves (36) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Leon Hall (29) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/2014 AP
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Mike Nugent (2) misses a 36-yard field goal at the end of overtime of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Cincinnati Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014. The game ended in a 37-37 tie. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/2014 AP
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Mike Nugent (2) reacts after missing a 36-yard field goal at the end of overtime of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Cincinnati Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014. The game ended in a 37-37 tie. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/2014 AP
A wild back-and-forth affair against the Bengals ends with the first tie in franchise history. Read more

Players and coaches weren't quite sure how to process a tie, though the result did keep the Panthers atop the NFC South standings. Read more

Cam Newton gets heavily involved in the run game for the first time this season, rushing for more than two times the yards he had through four games. Read more

Linebacker Luke Kuechly, with nearly 150 supporters in attendance for his homecoming, had a game-high 13 tackles in a game he won't soon forget. Read more

Newton and head coach Ron Rivera discuss Sunday's game:

Safety Roman Harper initially relieved to get tie considering Bengals needed to convert a short field goal on game's final play to win:

Players not sure how to feel about tie in postgame Locker Room Talk:

Panthers Insider Mike Craft takes the good with the bad in an unprecedented situation:

Check out some of the highlights from a game filled with them:

