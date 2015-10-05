Game Wrap: Panthers at Buccaneers

The Panthers turn five takeaways into 27 points to turn away the Buccaneers 37-23 and improve to 4-0. READ MORE

Carolina turned a potential turnover of their own into seven points for themselves and never looked back after tight end Ed Dickson's crazy fumble recovery and return. READ MORE

This week's infographic shows that not all numbers are important when you forge a plus-four advantage in takeaways. READ MORE

What We Learned: While a new playmaker emerged in the form of rookie defensive end Ryan Delaire, cornerbacker Josh Norman and wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr. just keep making plays. READ MORE

Read what head coach Ron Rivera, quarterback Cam Newton and countless others had to say about the victory in Game Quotes. READ MORE

Gauge the response around the world of social media in the latest Social Scene. READ MORE

Total Access takes you inside the locker room after Carolina's latest victory: