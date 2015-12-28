Game Wrap: Panthers at Falcons

View the top photos by photographer Kent Smith from Carolina's game against Atlanta.
The Falcons snapped Carolina's 18-game regular season winning streak – the longest in NFC history – and prevented the Panthers from becoming the second team in NFL history to start the season 15-0. READ MORE
The loss was disappointing but not discouraging, as the Panthers' goal wasn't to go 16-0 but rather to go to the Super Bowl. READ MORE
What We Learned: The Panthers struggled to stop the Falcons on third down and struggled to slow down Julio Jones. On the other hand, Carolina didn't make enough big plays on offense. READ MORE
