Game Wrap: Panthers at Falcons

Dec 28, 2015 at 03:00 AM

Best of Panthers at Falcons in 2015

View the top photos by photographer Kent Smith from Carolina's game against Atlanta.

WR Jerricho Cotchery, RB Fozzy Whittaker and G Trai Turner
Kent Smith
QB Cam Newton
Kent Smith
QB Cam Newton
Kent Smith
QB Cam Newton
Kent Smith
QB Cam Newton
Kent Smith
QB Cam Newton
Kent Smith
RB Fozzy Whittaker
Kent Smith
CB Charles Tillman
Kent Smith
LB Luke Kuechly
Kent Smith
DT Kawann Short
Kent Smith
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
Kent Smith
The Falcons snapped Carolina's 18-game regular season winning streak – the longest in NFC history – and prevented the Panthers from becoming the second team in NFL history to start the season 15-0. READ MORE

The loss was disappointing but not discouraging, as the Panthers' goal wasn't to go 16-0 but rather to go to the Super Bowl. READ MORE

What We Learned: The Panthers struggled to stop the Falcons on third down and struggled to slow down Julio Jones. On the other hand, Carolina didn't make enough big plays on offense. READ MORE

Look over notable quotes from Carolina's Week 16 loss in Atlanta. READ MORE

Check out some key numbers from the game. READ MORE

Watch Ron Rivera and Cam Newton discuss the first loss of the season:

See what Thomas Davis, Luke Kuechly and several others had to say in Locker Room Talk:

Fullback Mike Tolbert says it's all about how the Panthers respond:

Check out the complete game highlights:

Advertising