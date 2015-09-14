Game Wrap: Panthers at Jaguars

View the top photos by team photographer Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez from Carolina's game against Jacksonville.
The Panthers opened the season with an up-and-down performance, but the most important thing was that they finished up on the scoreboard. Read more
The defense lost leader Luke Kuechly before halftime to a concussion but didn't lose its edge, shutting out the Jaguars in the second half. Read more
What We Learned: Cornerback Josh Norman and center Ryan Kalil came up big coming off injuries, and the pass rush and pass-catchers came through late. Read more
Catch up with what head coach Ron Rivera, quarterback Cam Newton and others had to say about the victory. Read more
Take a look at how the Panthers and Jaguars matched up from a statistical standpoint in the recap infographic. Read more
See what some famous fans and plenty of passionate ones had to say in the latest edition of Social Scene. Read more
Total Access takes you inside the locker room after the win over the Jaguars:
Check out what the players had to say after earning a win in Week 1:
Panthers Insider Mike Craft details the work A.J. Klein did stepping in for Luke Kuechly:**
Watch the complete highlights from the 20-9 win:**
