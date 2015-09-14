Game Wrap: Panthers at Jaguars

The Panthers opened the season with an up-and-down performance, but the most important thing was that they finished up on the scoreboard. Read more

The defense lost leader Luke Kuechly before halftime to a concussion but didn't lose its edge, shutting out the Jaguars in the second half. Read more

What We Learned: Cornerback Josh Norman and center Ryan Kalil came up big coming off injuries, and the pass rush and pass-catchers came through late. Read more

Catch up with what head coach Ron Rivera, quarterback Cam Newton and others had to say about the victory. Read more

Take a look at how the Panthers and Jaguars matched up from a statistical standpoint in the recap infographic. Read more

See what some famous fans and plenty of passionate ones had to say in the latest edition of Social Scene. Read more