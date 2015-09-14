Game Wrap: Panthers at Jaguars

Sep 14, 2015 at 09:00 AM

Best of Panthers at Jaguars

View the top photos by team photographer Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez from Carolina's game against Jacksonville.

Team Captains
1 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
2 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly, S Kurt Coleman and LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
3 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LBs Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, Sr.
4 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
5 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CBs Teddy Williams and Charles Tillman
6 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Trai Turner, QB Cam Newton and G Andrew Norwell
7 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
8 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
9 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Charles Tillman and LB Shaq Thompson
10 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
11 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
12 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
13 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
14 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kyle Love, LB Luke Kuechly, DE Kony Ealy and DT Dwan Edwards
15 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
16 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
17 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
P Brad Nortman
18 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Colin Cole
19 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly and CB Josh Norman
20 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
21 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
22 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
23 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
24 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
25 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
26 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
27 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
28 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
29 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
30 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein and CB Josh Norman
31 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
32 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
33 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
34 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
35 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
36 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
37 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
38 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
39 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
40 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
41 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
42 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
43 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison
44 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Roman Harper
45 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
46 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
47 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
48 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Kony Ealy
49 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
50 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison
51 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison
52 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
53 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
54 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr. and Linebackers Coach Al Holcomb
55 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
56 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
57 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
58 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
59 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
60 / 60
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Panthers opened the season with an up-and-down performance, but the most important thing was that they finished up on the scoreboard. Read more

The defense lost leader Luke Kuechly before halftime to a concussion but didn't lose its edge, shutting out the Jaguars in the second half. Read more

What We Learned: Cornerback Josh Norman and center Ryan Kalil came up big coming off injuries, and the pass rush and pass-catchers came through late. Read more

Catch up with what head coach Ron Rivera, quarterback Cam Newton and others had to say about the victory. Read more

Take a look at how the Panthers and Jaguars matched up from a statistical standpoint in the recap infographic. Read more

See what some famous fans and plenty of passionate ones had to say in the latest edition of Social Scene. Read more

Total Access takes you inside the locker room after the win over the Jaguars:

Check out what the players had to say after earning a win in Week 1:

**

Panthers Insider Mike Craft details the work A.J. Klein did stepping in for Luke Kuechly:**

**

Watch the complete highlights from the 20-9 win:**

**

**

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising