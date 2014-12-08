Game Wrap: Panthers at Saints

Dec 08, 2014 at 04:29 AM

Panthers 41, Saints 10

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) carries on a reception as New Orleans Saints cornerback Keenan Lewis tries to tackle in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. The Panthers won 41-10. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) carries on a reception as New Orleans Saints cornerback Keenan Lewis tries to tackle in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. The Panthers won 41-10. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) is upended on a pass completion by New Orleans Saints defensive back Pierre Warren (42) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) is upended on a pass completion by New Orleans Saints defensive back Pierre Warren (42) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) leaps as cornerback Bene' Benwikere (25) intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joseph Morgan (13), right, in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) leaps as cornerback Bene' Benwikere (25) intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joseph Morgan (13), right, in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) carries against New Orleans Saints defensive back Pierre Warren (42) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) carries against New Orleans Saints defensive back Pierre Warren (42) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive back Pierre Warren (42) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive back Pierre Warren (42) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) is upended on a pass reception in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) is upended on a pass reception in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dives over the pile for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dives over the pile for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Officials separate players during a scuffle after a touchdown by the Carolina Panthers in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Officials separate players during a scuffle after a touchdown by the Carolina Panthers in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) is tackled by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) is tackled by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) is tackled by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) is tackled by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) carries in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) carries in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gestures after a first down in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gestures after a first down in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) pulls in a touchdown reception in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Keenan Lewis (28) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) pulls in a touchdown reception in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Keenan Lewis (28) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) celebrates his touchdown reception with tight end Ed Dickson (84) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) celebrates his touchdown reception with tight end Ed Dickson (84) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) is upended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman on a reception in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) is upended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman on a reception in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, right, challenges an official in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, right, challenges an official in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) runs on a 69-yard touchdown carry as New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson (21) pursues in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) runs on a 69-yard touchdown carry as New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson (21) pursues in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates with running back Jonathan Stewart (28) after Stewart's 69-yard touchdown carry in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates with running back Jonathan Stewart (28) after Stewart's 69-yard touchdown carry in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Carolina Panthers strong safety Roman Harper (41) breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson (82) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Carolina Panthers strong safety Roman Harper (41) breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson (82) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) rushes against New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Kasim Edebali (91) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) rushes against New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Kasim Edebali (91) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton walks the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton walks the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) tries to get rid of the ball under pressure in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) tries to get rid of the ball under pressure in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joseph Morgan (13) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joseph Morgan (13) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) scrambles under pressure from Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. The Panthers won 41-10. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) scrambles under pressure from Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. The Panthers won 41-10. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, left, shakes hands with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, right, after their NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. The Panthers won 41-10. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, left, shakes hands with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, right, after their NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. The Panthers won 41-10. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

El quarterback de los Panthers de Carolina Cam Newton (1) lleva el balÃ³n en la primera mitad de un partido de la NFL contra los Saints de Nueva OrleÃ¡ns el domingo, 7 de diciembre del 2014. (Foto AP/Bill Haber)
El quarterback de los Panthers de Carolina Cam Newton (1) lleva el balÃ³n en la primera mitad de un partido de la NFL contra los Saints de Nueva OrleÃ¡ns el domingo, 7 de diciembre del 2014. (Foto AP/Bill Haber)

The Panthers ended thier seven-game winless streak by crushing the New Orleans Saints 41-10. Read more

Carolina's offensive line paved the way for 271 rushing yards and the unit didn't allow a sack. Read more

The Panthers held quarterback Drew Brees in check and forced turnovers on two of the first three snaps in a 31-point victory. Read more

Only the players and coaches in Carolina's locker room expected what happened Sunday in New Orleans. Read more

Hear what Ron Rivera and Cam Newton had to say after the big win:

Linebacker Luke Kuechly discusses Carolina's dominant defensive effort:

Hear from the Player of the Game, running back Jonathan Stewart:

Roman Harper talks about claiming victory in his return to the Superdome:

Players in the locker room say the Panthers are far from finished:

