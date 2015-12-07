Game Wrap: Panthers at Saints

Dec 07, 2015 at 11:00 AM

Photos: Panthers at Saints

Week 13: Saints vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) carries for a first down as he is tackled by Carolina Panthers free safety Kurt Coleman (20) and strong safety Roman Harper (41) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
1 / 30

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) carries for a first down as he is tackled by Carolina Panthers free safety Kurt Coleman (20) and strong safety Roman Harper (41) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram is tackled by Carolina Panthers free safety Kurt Coleman (20) on a first down carry in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
2 / 30

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram is tackled by Carolina Panthers free safety Kurt Coleman (20) on a first down carry in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drops back to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
3 / 30

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drops back to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson (82) scores on a touchdown reception in front of Carolina Panthers defensive back Colin Jones (42) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
4 / 30

New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson (82) scores on a touchdown reception in front of Carolina Panthers defensive back Colin Jones (42) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates with New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson (82) after his touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
5 / 30

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates with New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson (82) after his touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig
New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Stephone Anthony (50) celebrates his touchdown with outside linebacker Hau'oli Kikaha (44) and free safety Jairus Byrd (31) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
6 / 30

New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Stephone Anthony (50) celebrates his touchdown with outside linebacker Hau'oli Kikaha (44) and free safety Jairus Byrd (31) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is tackled by New Orleans Saints free safety Jairus Byrd (31) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
7 / 30

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is tackled by New Orleans Saints free safety Jairus Byrd (31) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
Carolina Panthers running back Brandon Wegher (32) scores a touchdown in front of New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
8 / 30

Carolina Panthers running back Brandon Wegher (32) scores a touchdown in front of New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig
Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert (35) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
9 / 30

Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert (35) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig
Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert (35) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
10 / 30

Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert (35) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
11 / 30

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) fumbles as New Orleans Saints defensive back Brian Dixon (20) tries to tackle him in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
12 / 30

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) fumbles as New Orleans Saints defensive back Brian Dixon (20) tries to tackle him in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) scores a touchdown as he is dragged down by New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
13 / 30

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) scores a touchdown as he is dragged down by New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
14 / 30

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
15 / 30

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drops back to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
16 / 30

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drops back to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) score on a touchdown reception in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Brandon Browner (39) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
17 / 30

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) score on a touchdown reception in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Brandon Browner (39) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) scores a touchdown in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Brandon Browner (39), New Orleans Saints linebacker James Anderson (42) and defensive tackle Kaleb Eulls (71) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
18 / 30

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) scores a touchdown in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Brandon Browner (39), New Orleans Saints linebacker James Anderson (42) and defensive tackle Kaleb Eulls (71) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig
WR Devin Funchess
19 / 30
AP Photo
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) celebrates his touchdown reception with quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
20 / 30

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) celebrates his touchdown reception with quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) celebrates his touchdown reception with quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
21 / 30

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) celebrates his touchdown reception with quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
22 / 30

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera challenges an official in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
23 / 30

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera challenges an official in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) pulls in a touchdown reception =as New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Stephone Anthony (50) pursues in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
24 / 30

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) pulls in a touchdown reception =as New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Stephone Anthony (50) pursues in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) tries to avoid the sack by Carolina Panthers defensive end Jared Allen (69) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
25 / 30

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) tries to avoid the sack by Carolina Panthers defensive end Jared Allen (69) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
26 / 30

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) pulls in a touchdown pass in front of New Orleans Saints defensive back Chris Owens (30) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
27 / 30

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) pulls in a touchdown pass in front of New Orleans Saints defensive back Chris Owens (30) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts after throwing the game winning touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
28 / 30

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts after throwing the game winning touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, right, shakes hands with Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera after an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. The Panthers won 41-38. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
29 / 30

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, right, shakes hands with Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera after an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. The Panthers won 41-38. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig
El quarterback Cam Newton (1) de los Panthers de Carolina tras la victoria contra los Saints de Nueva OrleÃ¡ns el domingo 6 de diciembre de 2015. (AP Foto/Bill Feig)
30 / 30

El quarterback Cam Newton (1) de los Panthers de Carolina tras la victoria contra los Saints de Nueva OrleÃ¡ns el domingo 6 de diciembre de 2015. (AP Foto/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig/2015 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Panthers rallied from a defecit three times to defeat the Saints 41-38 and remain undefeated. **READ MORE**

Carolina continued its dominance of the NFC South, taking the division crown for the third consecutive year after the win at New Orleans in Week 13. **READ MORE**

Watch the victory again with NFL Game Pass. MORE INFO

What We Learned: Cam Newton carried the Panthers with five touchdown passes for the second time in three weeks. **READ MORE**

Review the top social media posts from the Panthers Week 13 victory. READ MORE

Review the notable quotes following the Panthers' victory over New Orleans. **READ MORE**

Check out the tale of the tape in this week's infographic. READ MORE

Total Access takes you inside the locker room for a very special "dabbing" celebration:

Panthers Insider Mike Craft breaks down Carolina's latest triumph:

Watch Ron Rivera and Cam Newton's postgame press conferences:

Take another look at Newton's five-touchdown performance against the Saints:

Watch the complete highlights from Carolina's 41-38 victory:

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising