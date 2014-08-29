Game Wrap: Panthers at Steelers

Articles, videos and photos from Carolina's victory over Pittsburgh in the preseason finale.
The Panthers earned just their second preseason shutout in franchise history when they defeated the Steelers 10-0 in Pittsburgh. Read more
Quarterback Derek Anderson had little sleep, but the new father started the preseason finale and took home a well-deserved game ball. Read more
Go inside the locker room with Total Access after Thursday night's win:
Check out all the highlights from Carolina's 10-0 victory:
Hear what head coach Ron Rivera had to say about the preseason finale:
Quarterback Joe Webb talks about making the most of his extended opportunity:
Review all the postgame chatter with Locker Room Talk: