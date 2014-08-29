Game Wrap: Panthers at Steelers

Aug 29, 2014 at 09:15 AM

Articles, videos and photos from Carolina's victory over Pittsburgh in the preseason finale.

Panthers 10, Steelers 0

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks around the edge of the field during warmup before the NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
1 / 7

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks around the edge of the field during warmup before the NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) hops onto the field for warmup before the NFL preseason football game on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
2 / 7

Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) hops onto the field for warmup before the NFL preseason football game on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) passes under pressure by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Arthur Moats (55) in the first quarter of the NFL preseason football game on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
3 / 7

Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) passes under pressure by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Arthur Moats (55) in the first quarter of the NFL preseason football game on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)

Gene Puskar/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) in the first quarter of the NFL preseason football game on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
4 / 7

Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) in the first quarter of the NFL preseason football game on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Philly Brown (16) makes a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter of a NFL preseason football game on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014 in Pittsburgh. The catch set up the Panthers second quarter touchdown. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
5 / 7

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Philly Brown (16) makes a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter of a NFL preseason football game on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014 in Pittsburgh. The catch set up the Panthers second quarter touchdown. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) dives past Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) for a touchdown in the third quarter of a NFL preseason football game on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
6 / 7

Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) dives past Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) for a touchdown in the third quarter of a NFL preseason football game on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43), left, celebrates with tight end Richie Brockel (47) after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a NFL preseason football game on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
7 / 7

Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43), left, celebrates with tight end Richie Brockel (47) after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a NFL preseason football game on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/2014 AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Panthers earned just their second preseason shutout in franchise history when they defeated the Steelers 10-0 in Pittsburgh. Read more

Quarterback Derek Anderson had little sleep, but the new father started the preseason finale and took home a well-deserved game ball. Read more

Go inside the locker room with Total Access after Thursday night's win:

Check out all the highlights from Carolina's 10-0 victory:

Hear what head coach Ron Rivera had to say about the preseason finale:

Quarterback Joe Webb talks about making the most of his extended opportunity:

Review all the postgame chatter with Locker Room Talk:

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 6 from London

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 9:30 a.m. ET.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at New England in Preseason Week 3

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout?

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.

Advertising