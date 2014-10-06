Game Wrap: Panthers vs. Bears

Oct 06, 2014 at 05:30 AM

Articles, videos and photos from Carolina's 31-24 win over Chicago:

**

**

The Panthers fought back to erase a 14-point first half deficit and claim a wild 31-24 victory over the Bears. Read more

Tight end Greg Olsen, who scored the game-winning touchdown, and head coach Ron Rivera will savor the dramatic win against their former team. Read more

Carolina's pass rush was reignited on Sunday and it powered the Panthers to victory with three sacks in the fourth quarter. Read more

Quarterback Cam Newton epitomized the Panthers' never-say-die attitude that keyed the comeback. Read more

Go inside the Panthers' locker room after the win with Total Access:

Watch as several players discuss the keys to victory against the Bears:

Check out all the highlights from the thrilling 31-24 win at Bank of America Stadium:

Safety Thomas DeCoud talks about the playmaking mentality on defense:

Total Access brings you more sights and sounds from the sideline and locker room:

