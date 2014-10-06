Game Wrap: Panthers vs. Bears

Articles, videos and photos from Carolina's 31-24 win over Chicago:
The Panthers fought back to erase a 14-point first half deficit and claim a wild 31-24 victory over the Bears. Read more
Tight end Greg Olsen, who scored the game-winning touchdown, and head coach Ron Rivera will savor the dramatic win against their former team. Read more
Carolina's pass rush was reignited on Sunday and it powered the Panthers to victory with three sacks in the fourth quarter. Read more
Quarterback Cam Newton epitomized the Panthers' never-say-die attitude that keyed the comeback. Read more
