Game Wrap: Panthers vs. Browns

The Panthers again made it more dramatic than it needed to be, but Carolina staved off Cleveland in their regular season home finale. Read more

The Panthers increased their chances of having another home game this season - a playoff game - with the victory. Read more

Carolina's defense had a couple of hiccups but played flawlessly otherwise to keep the Browns at bay. Read more

Cam Newton didn't miss a beat just 12 days removed from a car accident that left him with two broken bones in his back. Read more