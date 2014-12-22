Game Wrap: Panthers vs. Browns

Dec 22, 2014 at 04:30 AM

Best of Panthers vs. Browns

No Title
1 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
2 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Star Lotulelei
3 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
4 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis
5 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
6 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Keep Pounding Drummer Andy Giarla
7 / 51
GoodStuff Creative
RB Fozzy Whittaker and TE Brandon Williams
8 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
9 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
10 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert and QB Cam Newton
11 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert and TE Greg Olsen
12 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert
13 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
14 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
15 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
16 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson and CB Josh Norman
17 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Bene Benwikere
18 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kelvin Benjamin
19 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
20 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
21 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR De'Andre Presley
22 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
23 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
24 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kelvin Benjamin
25 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen, RB Jonathan Stewart and G Andrew Norwell
26 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
27 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
28 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
29 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
30 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Byron Bell and QB Cam Newton
31 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kelvin Benjamin
32 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
33 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Brenton Bersin
34 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera and TE Greg Olsen
35 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton and RB Jonathan Stewart
36 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
37 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
38 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawann Short
39 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawann Short
40 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly and CB Josh Norman
41 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis
42 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Brenton Bersin and LB Ben Jacobs
43 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
44 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
45 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
46 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
47 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis
48 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
49 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
50 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
51 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
The Panthers again made it more dramatic than it needed to be, but Carolina staved off Cleveland in their regular season home finale. Read more

The Panthers increased their chances of having another home game this season - a playoff game - with the victory. Read more

Carolina's defense had a couple of hiccups but played flawlessly otherwise to keep the Browns at bay. Read more

Cam Newton didn't miss a beat just 12 days removed from a car accident that left him with two broken bones in his back. Read more

Panthers Insider Mike Craft takes a look at Newton's triumphant return in addition to other factors that keyed the clutch victory:

Players discuss opportunity that lies ahead in Locker Room Talk:

Player of the game Jonathan Stewart breaks down his 100-yard day:

Linebacker Luke Kuechly says team has stuck together to arrive at this point:

Defensive tackle Kawann Short discusses importance of Panthers' poise under fire:

