Game Wrap: Panthers vs. Browns

The Panthers again made it more dramatic than it needed to be, but Carolina staved off Cleveland in their regular season home finale. Read more
The Panthers increased their chances of having another home game this season - a playoff game - with the victory. Read more
Carolina's defense had a couple of hiccups but played flawlessly otherwise to keep the Browns at bay. Read more
Cam Newton didn't miss a beat just 12 days removed from a car accident that left him with two broken bones in his back. Read more
Panthers Insider Mike Craft takes a look at Newton's triumphant return in addition to other factors that keyed the clutch victory:
Players discuss opportunity that lies ahead in Locker Room Talk:
Player of the game Jonathan Stewart breaks down his 100-yard day:
Linebacker Luke Kuechly says team has stuck together to arrive at this point:
Defensive tackle Kawann Short discusses importance of Panthers' poise under fire: