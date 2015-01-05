Game Wrap: Panthers vs. Cardinals

Jan 05, 2015 at 02:00 AM

Best of Panthers vs. Cardinals

Keep Pounding Drummer Greg Olsen
1 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis
2 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
3 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
4 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Bene Benwikere, S Roman Harper and LB Thomas Davis
5 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
6 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kelvin Benjamin
7 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
8 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis and LB Luke Kuechly
9 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
10 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly and S Colin Jones
11 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
12 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Brandon Williams
13 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
14 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
15 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Defensive Line
16 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
17 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
18 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker
19 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker and T Byron Bell
20 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker
21 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
22 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert and RB Fozzy Whittaker
23 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Melvin White
24 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Kevin Reddick
25 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Kevin Reddick and CB Josh Norman
26 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Bene Benwikere and LB Thomas Davis
27 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
28 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Special Teams
29 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
30 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson and DT Kwann Short
31 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawann Short and DT Star Lotulelei
32 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
33 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert
34 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton and QB Joe Webb
35 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
36 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart and C Ryan Kalil
37 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
38 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Chris Scott
39 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
40 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
41 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
42 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
43 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
44 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
45 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Frank Alexander, DT Micanor Regis and DE Charles Johnson
46 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Quarterbacks Coach Ken Dorsey and QB Cam Newton
47 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
48 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB DeAngelo Williams
49 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Mike Remmers, QB Cam Newton and RB Jonathan Stewart
50 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton, RB Jonathan Stewart and RB DeAngelo Williams
51 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton and TE Greg Olsen
52 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Trai Turner
53 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Ryan Kalil
54 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison and C Brian Folkerts
55 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Mike Remmers and DT Kawann Short
56 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
57 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
58 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kelvin Benjamin
59 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
60 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart and FB Mike Tolbert
61 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
62 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
63 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina held the Cardinals to a postseason-record 78 yards to capture the franchise's first home playoff victory in 11 years and advance to the NFC Divisional Playoff. Read more

The Panthers trailed at halftime despite a dominant performance but didn't let that rattle them. Read more

Carolina's aggressiveness and physicality on defense overwhelmed a Cardinals offense led by its third-string quarterback. Read more

Postgame notebook takes a look at another strong effort by the running game and a mixed bag for special teams. Read more

Things didn't always go well for the Panthers, but they never let up and eventually were rewarded:
**

Check out the scene in the locker room following the victory:**

Players discuss how they scored a big victory to keep their season alive:

Defensive end Charles Johnson breaks it down for former teammate Jordan Gross:

Running back Jonathan Stewart kept it rolling against Arizona's accomplished defense:

Advertising