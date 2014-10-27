Game Wrap: Panthers vs. Seahawks

Oct 27, 2014 at 05:33 AM

Articles, videos and photos from Carolina's 13-9 loss to Seattle:

**

Best of Panthers vs. Seahawks

Keep Pounding Drummer Mark Carrier
1 / 49
GoodStuff Creative
LB Luke Kuechly, DT Star Lotulelei and LB Thomas Davis
2 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis
3 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
4 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
5 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Fernando Velasco and QB Cam Newton
6 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Chris Ogbonnaya
7 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
8 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Andrew Norwell, RB Jonathan Stewart and TE Ed Dickson
9 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
10 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
11 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
12 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
13 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
14 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB James Dockery and CB Josh Norman
15 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
16 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
17 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
18 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis and CB Josh Norman
19 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis and CB Josh Norman
20 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
21 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards, CB Antoine Cason and CB Josh Norman
22 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB James Dockery
23 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kelvin Benjamin
24 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Star Lotulelei
25 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
26 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein, DT Colin Cole and DE Kony Ealy
27 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Star Lotulelei
28 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Joe Webb
29 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Joe Webb
30 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
31 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Roman Harper
32 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston and CB Antoine Cason
33 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson and DE Mario Addison
34 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis
35 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
36 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly and DE Wes Horton
37 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
38 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
K Graham Gano
39 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
K Graham Gano and P Brad Nortman
40 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison and S Tre Boston
41 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Roman Harper
42 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
43 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
44 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
45 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kelvin Benjamin
46 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
47 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
48 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
49 / 49
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

**

Panthers lose lead in final minute, lose opportunity for signature victory over reigning Super Bowl champs. Read more

Carolina played the way it needs to play in order to succeed the rest of the season, but it wasn't quite enough on this day. Read more

The Panthers couldn't finish it off in large part because they couldn't finish off promising drives with touchdowns instead of field goals. Read more

A look at up-and-down day for rookie wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and notable firsts for safety Colin Jones and defensive end Kony Ealy. Read more

Watch the highlights from the Panthers' Week 8 loss to the Seahawks:

**

Panthers Insider takes a closer look at the missed opportunities for Carolina:**

Go inside the locker room to hear what the players had to say about the narrow defeat:

Linebacker Luke Kuechly talks about the need to finish in the fourth quarter:

Tight end Ed Dickson expects the offense to bounce back after disappointing performance:

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 6 from London

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 9:30 a.m. ET.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at New England in Preseason Week 3

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout?

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.

Advertising