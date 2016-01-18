 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Game Wrap: Panthers vs. Seahawks

Jan 18, 2016 at 01:52 AM

Best of Panthers vs. Seahawks

View the top photos by photographer Kent Smith from Carolina's NFC Divisional Playoff against Seattle.

S Kurt Coleman
1 / 60
RB Jonathan Stewart
2 / 60
RB Jonathan Stewart
3 / 60
RB Jonathan Stewart
4 / 60
RB Jonathan Stewart
5 / 60
RB Jonathan Stewart
6 / 60
RB Jonathan Stewart
7 / 60
QB Cam Newton
8 / 60
DT Starc Lotulelei
9 / 60
LBs Shaq Thompson and Luke Kuechly
10 / 60
LB Luke Kuechly
11 / 60
LB Luke Kuechly
12 / 60
LB Luke Kuechly
13 / 60
QB Cam Newton
14 / 60
LB Luke Kuechly
15 / 60
CB Josh Norman and CB Kurt Coleman
16 / 60
DTs Star Lotulelei and Kawann Short
17 / 60
DT Kawann Short
18 / 60
TE Greg Olsen
19 / 60
QB Cam Newton
20 / 60
WR Jerricho Cotchery
21 / 60
TE Greg Olsen
22 / 60
TE Greg Olsen
23 / 60
TE Ed Dickson
24 / 60
RB Jonathan Stewart and FB Mike Tolbert
25 / 60
RB Jonathan Stewart
26 / 60
RB Jonathan Stewart
27 / 60
CB Cortland Finnegan
28 / 60
S Tre Boston
29 / 60
LB Thomas Davis, Sr. and S Kurt Coleman
30 / 60
WR Jerricho Cotchery
31 / 60
WR Ted Ginn, Jr. and T Michael Oher
32 / 60
TE Greg Olsen
33 / 60
TE Greg Olsen, QB Cam Newton and FB Mike Tolbert
34 / 60
QB Cam Newton and WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
35 / 60
QB Cam Newton
36 / 60
QB Cam Newton
37 / 60
CB Robert McClain and S Roman Harper
38 / 60
CB Josh Norman
39 / 60
QB Cam Newton and RB Cameron Artis-Payne
40 / 60
QB Cam Newton
41 / 60
TE Greg Olsen
42 / 60
CB Robert McClain
43 / 60
QB Cam Newton
44 / 60
FB Mike Tolbert
45 / 60
S Roman Harper
46 / 60
DE Charles Johnson and DT Kyle Love
47 / 60
S Tre Boston
48 / 60
QB Cam Newton
49 / 60
T Mike Remmers, C Ryan Kalil and G Trai Turner
50 / 60
S Kurt Coleman
51 / 60
WR Jerricho Cotchery
52 / 60
QB Cam Newton
53 / 60
G Chris Scott and QB Derek Anderson
54 / 60
S Tre Boston
55 / 60
LB Luke Kuechly
56 / 60
WR Devin Funchess
57 / 60
DE Charles Johnson
58 / 60
DT Kawann Short and CB Josh Norman
59 / 60
CB Josh Norman
60 / 60
The Panthers' 31 first-half points pushed them past Seattle and into the NFC Championship for the first time since 2005. **READ MORE**

Several Panthers took great pride in knocking out a respected nemesis in the two-time conference champion Seahawks. **READ MORE**

What We Learned: Linebacker Thomas Davis showed why he's on the hands team; running back Jonathan Stewart set the tone in his return. **READ MORE**

Notable quotes from inside the Panthers' locker room following the team's playoff victory over Seattle. **READ MORE**

Postgame infographic offers a look at some key statistics from Carolina's win. **READ MORE**

Total Access takes you inside the locker room for Ron Rivera's message after the win:

Panthers Insider Mike Craft breaks down Carolina's winning performance:

Watch Cam Newton's postgame press conference:

Hear from several proud Panthers in Locker Room Talk:

Watch the players take their victory lap to celebrate with the fans:

Check out the complete highlights of Carolina's 31-24 win over Seattle:

