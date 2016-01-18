Game Wrap: Panthers vs. Seahawks

The Panthers' 31 first-half points pushed them past Seattle and into the NFC Championship for the first time since 2005. **READ MORE**

Several Panthers took great pride in knocking out a respected nemesis in the two-time conference champion Seahawks. **READ MORE**

What We Learned: Linebacker Thomas Davis showed why he's on the hands team; running back Jonathan Stewart set the tone in his return. **READ MORE**

Notable quotes from inside the Panthers' locker room following the team's playoff victory over Seattle. **READ MORE**

Postgame infographic offers a look at some key statistics from Carolina's win. **READ MORE**