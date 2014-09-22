Game Wrap: Panthers vs. Steelers

Sep 22, 2014 at 09:19 AM

Articles, videos and photos from Carolina's 37-19 loss to Pittsburgh:

**

**

The Steelers ran over the Panthers, took advantage of their miscues and handed Carolina a 37-19 loss on Sunday Night Football. Read more

Quarterback Cam Newton and the Panthers offense struggled to establish a rhythm after the Steelers began to dictate the pace. Read more

Undrafted rookie wide receiver Philly Brown caught six passes, but he failed to secure a punt with the Panthers on the comeback trail. Read more

Uncharacteristic mistakes and lapses led to Carolina's first regular season home loss since Week 1 of 2013 season. Read more

View all the highlights from the Panthers' 37-19 loss to the Steelers:

Panthers Insider explains how the Steelers gave Carolina a dose of their own medicine:

Hear what the players had to say following the first defeat of the year:

Safety Roman Harper discusses how the Panthers plan to handle their first loss:

Center Ryan Kalil says the Panthers offensive line must be more consistent:

