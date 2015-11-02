Gameday Info: Panthers vs. Colts

NFL Clear Bag Policy: Bags that are clear and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" are permitted inside Bank of America Stadium. Small bags and clutch purses that are not largers than 4.5" x 6.5 are also permitted inside the stadium. For more information, click here.

Banners and Flags: The players love to see signs of fan support. The Carolina Panthers may allow a limited number of banners and flags, subject to stadium management approval. In addition, stadium management reserves the right to prohibit banners and flags due to space availability, size or message content. For more information, **click here**.

Prohibited Items: For a complete list of prohibited items, click here.

Security Procedures: Per the NFL's mandated enhanced security screening procedures, all patrons and their belongings will be searched upon entry into the stadium, and prohibited items may be confiscated. Security screening includes hand-held metal-detecting wands and/or pat-downs. For more information,click here.

Fan Code of Conduct: Our purpose is to promote a high-energy environment to lend support to our team, while maintaining a wholesome, family-oriented atmosphere by defining certain acts or types of behavior that are unacceptable. For more information on the Panthers Fan Code of Conduct,click here.

Reporting a Problem: Fans in need of assistance should contact a member of of the stadium staff or send a text message to security at 704-GET-HELP (704-438-4357).

ENHANCING THE FAN EXPERIENCE

Free Wi-Fi: Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the stadium to patrons in the upper and lower seating bowls, club level, suites, concession areas and concourses. To connect to the network, do the following:

Turn on the Wi-Fi on your wireless device and connect to the "PanthersWifi" network Go to your device's internet browser to bring up the AT&T Wi-Fi landing page Check the box to agree to the terms and conditions and click the "get connected" button

Panthers Mobile App: Once connected to "PanthersWifi" fans can enhance their experience with the Panthers mobile app, featuring live video replays and stats, access to NFL Red Zone, the latest news from Panthers.com and much more! To download the Panthers free mobile app,click here.

Share Your Photos With Us: Tag your twitter and Instagram photos with #PantherSelfie and text-only tweets with #GoPanthers and they could appear on our video boards.

First Time Visitors: Fans attending Bank of America Stadium for their first Panthers game should visit any guest relations booth to receive a "first visit" button. Fans can also request a certificate commemorating their first game, this will be mailed out the following week.

Giveaway:Make sure to arrive early to the stadium for Monday Night Football to get your official Carolina Panthers Keep Pounding Flag gate giveaway! Wave them at the game and then show your Panther pride all year long with this special gift for Panthers fans in attendance.

Panthers Merchandise: The Panthers Team Store is the one-stop shop for all of your Carolina Panthers merchandise needs! Gear up before the game! Visit shop.panthers.com for more information.

Designated Driver: The Carolina Panthers and Anheuser-Busch have teamed up to implement the Good Sport program to thank fans who respect the rights of others, drink responsibly and serve as a designated driver at home games. Fans may sign up for the program at the Good Sport designated driver booths across from sections 123 and 129 on the 100 level and 526 on the 500 level. Those who volunteer to be a designated driver have a chance to win Panthers merchandise and other prizes. Winners will be announced during the game.

Time to Roar: As game time approaches get ready to ROAR and create the best home field advantage in the NFL! At one hour and again at 30 minutes prior to kickoff you will hear a siren followed by the Panthers growl – signaling it is time for you to get inside the stadium! It will be the same siren that the players hear as they exit the Locker Room. With the best fans in the NFL, don't miss any of the action as we start the regular season!

Panthers Lair: (Located on the corner of Morehead St. and Mint St.) Come out to Panthers Lair on Monday from 6:15pm - 8:00pm. Enjoy performances by the PurrCussion drum line, autograph signing from the Carolina Panthers TopCats and appearances by Sir Purr! Panthers Lair is also featuring the brand new CPI RedZone Read football toss and the 107.9 The Link Panther Pride poster station. The area is open to the public with Food Truck options and a DJ!

[CANCELLED] Pregame in the Park:Panthers fans are invited to kick off their Monday Night Football experience in Prime-Time style at Bearden Park! Fans can enjoy food and beverages, featuring Anheuser-Busch and Miller/ Coors products, in the upper oval of Bearden Park (corner of Church Street and Martin Luther King Blvd). Enjoy music and the ESPN Monday Night Football pre-game show, which will be broadcast on a large format 26' screen prior to kickoff. This special-edition MNF "Pre-game in the Park" runs 5:30pm-8:00pm.