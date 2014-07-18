Get official Panthers travel packages

Games against the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers highlight the Panthers' 2014 fan travel trips from PrimeSport, the team's official fan travel partner.

Panthers travel packages for the ultimate, loyal fan looking to take their team spirit on the road can include game tickets, hotel accommodations, official souvenirs and much more. Visit PrimeSport.com for more information.

This marks the ninth consecutive season that fans have been able to support the Panthers wherever they play through PrimeSport, who recently renewed its partnership with the organization. A team sponsor since 2006, PrimeSport is the leader in providing direct access to the biggest sporting events on the planet.

"We are excited to announce our continued partnership with the Carolina Panthers and providing their fans with the best experience possible throughout the 2014 NFL season," said PrimeSport CEO Sam Soni. "We have built a reputation in the NFL as a reliable and dependable source for fan and corporate travel, and we look forward to delivering those great experiences to Panthers fans again this year."

Carolina hosts the Bears at newly renovated Bank of America Stadium on October 5. The Panthers' travel package consists of a two-night accommodation at the Charlotte Marriott City Center, game ticket, pregame tailgate, Panthers souvenir, lanyard, ticket holder and credential.

The Panthers travel to historic Lambeau Field on October 19 to play the Packers. The fan travel package includes a two-night stay at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center Green Bay, roundtrip gameday transportation, game ticket, pregame tailgate, Panthers souvenir, lanyard, ticket holder and credential.

While Green Bay may be the smallest city in the United States to be home to a professional sports team, there is a lot to do from shopping to historical attractions. Visit the Lambeau Field Atrium, Bay Beach Amusement Park, Green Bay Botanical Garden, Children's Museum of Green Bay and many more places.