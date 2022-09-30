Getting the passing game in step

Head coach Matt Rhule said everyone involved in the offense has a role to play in improvement, from himself and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo to the offensive line and wideout group. Rhule compared it to the way Carolina's defense challenged itself in Week 3 to finally create a turnover; this week is the offense's time to tune in on the passing game.

"As you've heard me talk about the passing game, it's everybody," Rhule said. "It's never on one guy. It's on the coach. It's on the line to protect. It's on guys to get open and make tough catches. I think everybody is really honing in on, 'Hey, what can I do?'

"It's like I talked about with turnovers last week, if you talk about something a lot, sometimes guys start to get tense about it. We've got to cut loose a little bit."

The Panthers' group of receivers have yet to break out, and their two primary targets – DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson – have flashed at times, but without any level of consistency.

Anderson connected with Mayfield for a 75-yard touchdown in Week 1 against the Browns. Remove that play, and Anderson has accumulated 73 yards on eight catches. Moore brought in a 16-yard touchdown against the Giants in Week 2, but his 88 yards on seven catches through the first three games are his fewest in a three-game stretch since the first three games of his rookie year in 2018.

Last week against the Saints, Anderson and Moore combined for two catches for 16 combined yards, while former Jaguar Laviska Shenault Jr.. impressed in his Carolina debut. Shenault's 90-yard game, on two receptions, made him the Panthers' second-most productive wideout on the season.